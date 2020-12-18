Governor Baker says he will file legislation Friday that would freeze UI employer contribution rates in Mass.

“The sheer volume of unemployment means that under current circumstances, UI rates, the rate that’s paid by employers, would automatically be scheduled to increase at the beginning of next year,” Baker said at an afternoon press conference.

The bill comes as the Massachusetts unemployment rate remains high due to the coronavirus pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of residents out of work and relying on unemployment insurance benefits.

Governor Charlie Baker said Friday he is filing a bill that would freeze the unemployment insurance contribution rates for employers in Massachusetts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the move would “provide immediate and important relief to all businesses across the Commonwealth.”

Advertisement

The legislation also aims to allow the state to issue special obligation bonds to repay the federal funds the state receives to keep the unemployment insurance fund solvent, Baker said.

“Issuing the bonds to pay back these federal funds will save money for both the Commonwealth and its employers and ensure that we can continue to pay unemployment benefits to those who need them,” Baker said.

The announcement came after the the US Labor Department said Friday morning Massachusetts’ unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent in November from 7.4 percent in October, and employers added jobs for a seventh straight month, though the pace of job growth is down from earlier in the year.

This story will be updated.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.