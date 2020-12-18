Lawrence salon enjoys flurry of positive reviews after TikTok video of employee dancing with toddler goes viral

“I live in Dallas Texas but I just saw a video on TikTok,” one person wrote. “It was so cute and the mom was very happy with the service that he provided.”

The video clip, which was posted to TikTok , had been viewed more than 2.4 million times as of Friday, and El Corte Magico had received dozens of five-star recommendations on its Google reviews page from people across the country, much to the salon’s surprise.

A salon in Lawrence is enjoying a moment in the spotlight after a video of one of its employees dancing with a toddler who typically has a hard time sitting alone in the barber’s chair surged across social media this week.

Marieliz Lopez took her 1-year-old son, Josiah, to get a haircut at El Corte Magico on Wednesday. She was moved by how the barber, Luis Vargas, kept her son at ease as he cut his hair, so she decided to take out her phone and capture the scene.

“It was a beautiful moment for me to watch,” said Lopez, 22. “He didn’t cry one time at all. At all.”

Lopez said it was her first time going to El Corte Magico, because usually her father, who is a barber, cuts Josiah’s hair. Even then, Josiah squirms, cries, and sometimes needs to look at a phone to distract himself.

When she went to El Corte Magico, Vargas immediately laid down some ground rules: no phone, let your son come to me on his own, and don’t stand by his side.

“When she came she was getting her phone ready so I told her, ‘In my chair, I don’t allow cell phones. If you can do me a favor, I’d like to let him sit there by himself with me,’” said Vargas, who has worked at the shop the past eight years.

“He said, ‘Don’t bring him to me, let him come to me,’“ Lopez said. “I said, ‘Ok that’s fine.’ So Josiah, he’s not friendly with strangers like that. But he put his arms up and asked for Luis” to lift him into the chair.

Then Josiah started dancing with Vargas, throwing his hands up in the air and singing to music. Lopez felt relieved as she witnessed a moment any harried parent who has taken a young child for a haircut would appreciate.

“He doesn’t even know how to talk and he was having a conversation with him,” Lopez said. “I was like, ‘This is so beautiful.’ He handled Josiah so perfectly. It was so amazing.”

Lopez posted the video on TikTok and explained what happened in the barber’s chair. The sweet scene struck a chord and was viewed millions of times.

After Lopez identified the salon in the comments section, the shop’s Google page was flooded with good reviews.

“I saw a video of a barber named Luis on TikTok and it made me want to leave a review,” one person wrote. “You sir, are a great man ... gracias.”

“Good job encouraging independence!!!,” another wrote.

Vargas said he learned about the video from his 22-year-old son. He was surprised it got so much attention but was glad people enjoyed the moment.

Vargas gave Josiah a line-up that day, a sharp-lined cut that’s difficult to pull off on a moving kid.

“It ended up perfect,” he said.

Lopez’s father, the barber, may have just lost a customer.

“We will be repeating this visit,” Lopez wrote when she posted the video.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.