Leaked Boston police body camera videos show officers shoving, pepper-spraying protesters

The videos , which are timestamped for the early morning hours of June 1 , were posted online Friday by The Appeal , a progressive online news outlet. They show brief clips of uniformed police spraying aerosols into the faces of protesters, using batons to knock people down, and threatening demonstrators in profane language .

Boston police and the Suffolk district attorney’s office are investigating, and a sergeant has been placed on administrative leave, after leaked body camera video emerged Friday that shows police shoving and pepper spraying demonstrators as protests turned violent the weekend after George Floyd’s death in May, officials said.

Advertisement

In one clip, an officer says into the camera that he hit several protesters with his police vehicle when it was surrounded near Boston Common.

Police Commissioner William G. Gross said in a statement Friday night that he had ordered the department’s Bureau of Professional Standards to “conduct a thorough and fair investigation into this matter, and the totality of circumstances involved” as soon as he learned of the videos.

“I have placed a Sergeant involved in this incident on administrative leave and I will take any additional action as necessary at the conclusion of the investigation,” Gross said. “I want to encourage people to bring these matters to our attention so that we can investigate them appropriately.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, in a statement Friday night, called the videos “difficult to watch.” Walsh said the clips raise questions that he expects the department’s Internal Affairs investigation to answer.

“We never want to see police officers using more force than necessary, even when tensions are high,” Walsh said. “These types of situations are also exactly why we are implementing body worn cameras for all police officers, and why we convened a police reform task force committed to bringing necessary reforms and accountability to the police department.”

Advertisement

A spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said her office is also investigating and that Rollins “takes this very seriously.”

“Several of the videos present troubling scenes that merit further examination, which is what the office is doing,” Matthew Brelis, the spokesman, said in an e-mail.

According to The Appeal, which describes itself as a non-partisan public policy-focused news organization, the brief clips were taken from hours of footage provided by attorney Carl Williams, who represents several protesters arrested that night.

Williams did not immediately respond to a message from the Globe on Friday night.

In one video, an officer speaking to a coworker wearing a body camera says that earlier in the night he was driving a vehicle surrounded by protesters at Tremont and Park streets.

“I had to [expletive] keep coming, [expletive] hitting people with the car. Did you hear me? I was like, ‘Get the [expletive],’ ” he says as they talk in Downtown Crossing.

Suddenly the officer wearing the camera turns around and walks away, then returns.

“This is on! This thing is—” he says of the camera.

The other officer says he knows the camera is on and insists, “I didn’t hit anybody! Like — just driving! It’s [expletive].”

Later, the officer wearing the camera exclaims, “This thing just [expletive] went on automatically!”

In another clip, two Boston officers can be seen conferring with a Northeastern University officer as protesters walk back and forth in front of them, and a man’s voice can be heard saying, “Start spraying the [expletives].”

Advertisement

In another scene, officers spray a mist toward groups of people on Washington Street downtown, with the colorful lights of the Paramount Theatre marquee flashing in the background.

Later, further down Washington Street outside the Marshalls store, an officer wearing the body camera shakes an aerosol can in front of the lens and says to another officer, “You need to start spraying more! Are you out? Are you out? I got a little left. I want to hit this [expletive]. … I want to hit this kid.”

He then points to someone in front of the department store.

In one 16-second clip, a uniformed officer walks up to a officer wearing the body camera and hands him a striped necktie still in its packaging.

“There you go,” he says to the officer, who checks the price tag on the tie and says it sells for $50.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.