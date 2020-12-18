Mashpee man charged with killing mother

A Massachusetts man was charged Friday with murder in the death of his 60-year-old mother.

Cheryl Crowell was found unresponsive in a bedroom late Friday morning, and later died at a hospital, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline said in a statement.

When police responding to multiple calls about a disturbance arrived at the apartment complex, they found Andrew Baily, 26, “acting erratically,” the statement said.