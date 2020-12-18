A month-by-month look at COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I kind of forgot how much I hate shoveling snow. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 77,290 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 951 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 5.2 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 21.8 percent. The state announced 12 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,602. There were 479 people in the hospital.

Advertisement

When Governor Gina Raimondo holds her weekly COVID-19 press conference this afternoon, you can expect her to offer an upbeat message to residents as we approach Christmas. The vaccine has already been administered to thousands of health care workers here, and we feel like we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

But you can also expect her to remind Rhode Islanders that we haven’t reached the finish line yet. Saturday marks nine months since the first Rhode Island resident died from the virus, and with two weeks left, December is already the third-deadliest month of the pandemic.

Here’s a month-by-month breakdown of COVID-associated deaths in the state.

Deaths per month

December: 217

November: 175

October: 87

September: 47

August: 51

July: 49

June: 149

May: 463

April: 353

March: 11

An even scarier set of numbers might be new hospitalizations, which are on track to reach record highs this month.

Average new daily hospitalizations

December: 64.6

November: 47.1

October: 18.9

September: 8.3

August: 9.3

July: 6.9

June: 8.8

May: 23.7

April: 30.4

March: 4

The good news is that the state’s test-positive rate appears to be on a downward trend, which means Raimondo is likely to move forward with lifting the economic “pause” beginning Monday.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick has an interesting story looking at whether communities with the highest COVID-19 rates – like Central Falls and Providence – should be receiving the vaccine first. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ This is slightly alarming: Rhode Island is one of several states that isn’t expected to get as many does of the vaccine next week than officials previously expected. Read more.

⚓Massachusetts ranks as the second-most energy efficient state in the US (behind California), but Rhode Island isn’t looking so bad, either. We rank 4th. Read more.

⚓ Elsewhere: The heroes at Providence Monthly have an exhaustive list of local food businesses that will cook for you on Christmas Day. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent a round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Emily Crowell, Patty Socarras, Attorney General Peter Neronha (57), Richard Luchette, David Nicolato (44), Matt Gaulin (51), Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, Senate Majority Leader Mike McCaffrey, Senator-elect Tiara Mack, Senator Sue Sosnowski, Stacia Holmes (32), Alison Bologna (21, I’m told), Ray Watson, Sam Dylag (31), Billy Kepner, Karen Bordeleau, Yianni Kourakis, John Palumbo, Kevin McNamara, Patrick Rogers, Yurixi Villa, Al Affonso (68), Natalie Brough, Kaleena Harrington, Savanna Cortvriend, Steve Barbato, and Brian Jackvony.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Transportation: What bizarre tactics have you used to save a great parking space? My colleague Billy Baker has a charming look at whether Boston should consider banning space savers. Read more.

⚓ Social media: Don’t miss this thoughtful Ideas piece from Josh Bernoff on how to save social media. Read more.

⚓ Health: Depending on which community you’re in, Massachusetts has widely divergent restriction strategies during the pandemic. Read more.

⚓Politics: Congress is nearing a deal for a new stimulus package, but President Donald Trump reportedly was pushing to give everyone as much as $2,000. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Advertisement

⚓ Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

⚓ The Rhode Island Senate is expected to meet at Rhode Island College to approve the state budget and consider the nominations of Senator Erin Lynch Prata and Superior Court Judge Melissa Long to the state Supreme Court.

⚓ The Rhode Island Public Health Association is hosting a virtual discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine at noon.

⚓ If you need to get out of the house tonight, make sure you check out these 11 illuminated murals and sculptures in downtown Providence, courtesy of The Avenue Concept.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.