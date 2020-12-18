New Bedford couple arrested in San Antonio for defrauding Mass. Department of Unemployment Assistance

They were scheduled to appear in federal court in the Western District of Texas on Friday. The outcome of that court appearance was not immediately available.

Arthur Pacheco, 47, and Tiffany Pacheco, 35, were both charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and Tiffany Pacheco was additionally charged with wire fraud, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said in a statement.

A married couple from New Bedford was arrested Thursday night in San Antonio on charges they filed fraudulent claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds meant to help those struggling because of coronavirus-related job losses, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said Friday.

Tiffany Pacheco was hired to work for the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance in April, shortly after she was released from federal prison after a conviction for aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said.

She allegedly abused her position at the department to file fraudulent unemployment claims for herself and her husband, who was imprisoned in Texas until early September and ineligible for unemployment insurance, according to the statement.

Tiffany Pacheco allegedly went into the computer system and bumped the couple’s 2019 income up to more than $240,000 — though neither had any income that year — and added seven nonexistent dependents, prosecutors said.

They then allegedly lied to the Department of Unemployment Assistance in November about how much time Arthur Pacheco spent locked up on Texas, according to the statement.

In September, investigators obtained a search warrant for a New Bedford apartment where the couple lived, finding an array of identity fraud tools, including 100 blank ID cards, an ID laminator, 150 lamination sheets, 68 hologram overlays, and 649 sheets of blank checks, prosecutors said.

About $17,000 cash and a notebook that appeared to contain personal information for multiple people were also found in the apartment, according to the US attorney’s office.

One day later, the Department of Unemployment Assistance fired Tiffany Pacheco, prosecutors said.

If convicted, the Pachecos each face potential sentences of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine that could be as much as $250,000, the US attorney’s office said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.