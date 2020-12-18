New clues emerge about the message in a bottle hidden inside a wall of Back Bay building for 126 years

The owner of a condominium found the bottle tucked away in a space between the fireplace flue and an interior wall while doing renovations. Inside the bottle was a folded piece of paper with the name “Tom Ford” scrawled on it, along with the mysterious phrase “6 on Shea,” and the date Sept. 23, 1894. The label on the bottle said “N. Simons, Importer and Wholesale Liquor Dealer, 31 & 33 Castle St., Boston.”

New details have been uncovered about an old rye whiskey bottle that was hidden away in a secret nook of a Back Bay building for more than a century.

A Boston resident found this bottle tucked away in a space between their fireplace flue and an interior wall. Inside the bottle was a handwritten note.

To learn more about the unique find, officials with the city’s archaeology program shared photos on social media of the corked bottle and the mysterious handwritten note it contained.

“We have a mystery for the hive mind this week!” the post said. “A Boston resident found this amazing message in a bottle tucked into the space between their fireplace flue and an interior wall, presumably placed there by past builders. . . . Anybody have any ideas about N. Simons, Tom Ford, or ‘6 on Shea?’ "

Among those who answered the crowdsourcing request was John Neale, historian for the South End Historical Society.

“The address of 31 & 33 Castle Street on the bottle caught my eye, being on the perimeter of the South End,” he said.

Neale started to do some research. He went on the Boston Public Library’s Leventhal Map & Education Center’s website to find out where the bottle came from. “31 & 33 Castle Street was part of a group of 29 small red brick flat-front buildings owned by the Boston & Albany Railroad Company on a street called Orange Street,” he said. “Orange Street no longer exists because it is now the site of railroad tracks running adjacent to the turnpike, between the corner of Washington Street and Shawmut Avenue. Castle Street still exists, but is now called Herald Street.”

Nathan Simons worked as a wholesale liquor dealer in Boston in the 1880s and 1890s. One of his bottles of rye whiskey was recently discovered hidden in a wall of a home in the Back Bay. Boston Globe archives (Custom credit)

Neale then looked up the name Simons in an 1894 Boston city directory and found a listing for a man named Nathan Simons whose job was in “liquors” at “31 Castle.” He lived at 2 Sharon St. in the South End. “Only a short remnant of Sharon Street survives today as the driveway [at] 720 Harrison Avenue in front of the Boston Medical Center’s Doctor’s Office Building, between East Brookline Street and East Newton Street,” said Neale. “Today, the site of the red brick bow-front row house is now the site of the entrance area to the 1970′s era concrete building.”

Neale found the location of Simons’ business on an 1895 Bromley Ward map. Two of the houses on Orange Street backed onto Castle Street and the rear of the buildings were labeled as 31 and 33 Castle St., so Simons’ liquor store “must have been built into the rear of these two houses as a double store front,” he said.

So that’s where the bottle came from. But what about the piece of paper with the name “Tom Ford” written on it?

“As to the identity of the Tom Ford in your story, that’s a bit more difficult,” said Neale, who counted seven Thomas Fords in the 1894 Boston city directory.

There was a Thomas Ford who worked as a clerk for the Fitchburg Railroad and lived in Waltham; Thomas Ford, a coachman who rented a room in Dorchester; Thomas Ford, a janitor who lived at 31 Notre Dame St. in Roxbury; Thomas F. Ford, a piano maker who boarded at 39 Berlin St. (now the site of a building at 750 Columbus Ave.); Thomas T. Ford, a teamster who boarded in Winthrop and worked for Cobb, Bates & Yerxa, a Boston-based regional grocery chain; Thomas Ford, a laborer who lived at 12 Purchase St. (now the site of International Place) and Thomas Ford, a laborer who lived at 249 Everett St. in East Boston.

“Your guess is as good as mine on the identity of Tom Ford,” said Neale, noting that the two Tom Fords who were laborers were the most likely candidates.

This handwritten note was found inside an old whiskey bottle that was recently discovered at a home in the Back Bay near Commonwealth Avenue. The city's archaeologist hopes to find out more about the person who wrote it and what the message means. City of Boston Archaeology Program (Custom credit)

People who saw the photos of the message and the bottle on social media weighed in with their own theories of how it came to be. Many suggested that the paper was a wager or betting slip that had been placed there by a contractor working on the building.

“Maybe they were hiding the evidence of both drinking and gambling!” someone quipped on Facebook.

“A brick mason bet $6 on a losing horse (a week’s salary), then drank his sorrows away?” another person tweeted.

Other armchair sleuths suggested that the handwriting on the note could be interpreted in different ways, and maybe it didn’t say “6 on Shea” after all. If the numeral “6″ was actually the letter “C,” then it would say “Con Shea.”

Neale said that given the spacing between the words, he believes it’s more likely that the author meant to write “6 on Shea.” It’s possible that Shea was the name of a boxer, he said.

“‘6 on Shea’ sounds like a bet on a boxer, which, just after the time of John L. Sullivan, sounds about right,” Neale said.

But many questions remain. Joe Bagley, the archeologist for the city, says he plans to read through all the comments and correspondence that he receives from people trying to solve the mystery.

“I’m going to be doing some cross-checking of all the data pouring in,” he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.