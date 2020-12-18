One person injured when awning collapses in Medford Square

A snow-laden awning collapsed in Medford Square Friday morning and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, officials said.

The incident took place just before 9 a.m. at 32 Riverside Ave. The person who was injured was in stable condition, Jackie Piques, a city spokeswoman, said late Friday afternoon.

Public works crews, building inspectors and emergency workers responded to the scene, she said.