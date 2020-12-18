One person injured when awning collapses in Medford Square

A snow-laden awning collapsed in Medford Square Friday morning and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, officials said.
The incident took place just before 9 a.m. at 32 Riverside Ave. The person who was injured was in stable condition, Jackie Piques, a city spokeswoman, said late Friday afternoon.
Public works crews, building inspectors and emergency workers responded to the scene, she said.
“All businesses within that building were evacuated and closed by the City until the awning is removed and the building secured,” Piques said in an e-mail. “The sidewalk in front of the building is also currently closed. A police detail will remain on scene until the area is secure.”
