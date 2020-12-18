Quincy man admits to coronavirus scam, federal prosecutors say

According to Lelling’s office, Lin at the height of the deadly pandemic between March and April listed an unregistered pesticide on eBay dubbed “Toamit Virus Shut Out,” which took the form of a card-shaped device for users to put around their necks as a lanyard.

Jiule Lin, 38, entered his plea to one count of distribution and sale of an unregistered pesticide, Lelling’s office said Friday in a statement. A sentencing date hasn’t been set, authorities said. Lin’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available for comment Friday because he was meeting with attorneys on another case.

A Quincy man pleaded guilty Thursday during a remote hearing in federal court in Boston to a federal charge in connection with a dangerous COVID-19 scam, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

The listing claimed falsely that the lanyard, if worn, could get rid of germs or viruses, according to the statement, and listings elsewhere said the bogus trinket could protect wearers from viruses or bacteria, with a main ingredient of chlorine dioxide, accompanied by images purporting to show elimination of harmful pathogens.

“At the height of a raging pandemic killing thousands of people a day, this defendant tried to profit from conning people into believing that a pesticide-coated lanyard would protect them from viruses like COVID-19. This was dangerous, opportunistic fraud,” Lelling said in the statement. “We will always pursue these kinds of cases - I have zero tolerance for people who take advantage of the fears of others during a national health crisis.”

Lelling’s words were echoed by Tyler Amon, special agent in charge for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division for New England.

“Bogus claims by sellers claiming to offer products that control viruses [continue] to pose a risk to consumers nationwide,” Amon said in the statement. “EPA and our law enforcement partners will continue to focus efforts on stopping the sale of these illegal products. Consumers can help protect themselves by visiting epa.gov/coronavirus for a list of EPA approved disinfectant products.”

Lin faces a maximum prison term of one year and a fine of up to sentence of up to $25,000, Lelling’s office said. He remains free in the meantime.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.