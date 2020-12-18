Raimondo: Economic ‘pause’ lifted, but social gatherings should be limited - even on Christmas

“The name of the game now is protect your household, stick with your household,” Raimondo said Friday during an afternoon press conference. “That is the key.”

That means that restaurants will be allowed to expand their capacity for indoor dining, and gyms can reopen next week. But Raimondo stressed that the state isn’t ready to revert back to its pre-Thanksgiving reopening plan because she doesn’t want to see another spike in COVID-19 cases in early January.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Gina M. Raimondo said Rhode Island’s economic “pause” will be lifted Monday, but she urged residents to continue limiting social gatherings to their own households for at least the next several weeks – including Christmas.

Advertisement

Raimondo said that the state hopes to conduct 20,000 free tests in “pop-up locations” across the state, with the goal of quickly testing residents in high-traffic areas like the malls.

“In an ideal world, we’d all be getting tested every week, every 10 days,” Raimondo said.

She also announced that midnight Mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul, in Providence, on Christmas Eve will be canceled, although she said places of worship around the state intend to offer additional Masses next week.

The governor’s comments came on the same day that the Rhode Island Department of Health reported 23 additional fatalities tied to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,625. Because of Thursday’s snowstorm, there were few tests offered, but Raimondo said the positive rate was just 4.3 percent, its lowest in several weeks.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Rhode Island was leading the nation in average daily cases per 100,000 residents, but Raimondo said the number of new cases is trending down and hospitalizations have begun to stabilize.

Rhode Island has now received nearly 10,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and distributed it all of the state’s hospitals, and it expects to receive another 7,000 doses next week, according to Dr. Philip A. Chan, an infectious disease specialist affiliated with several Rhode Island hospitals.

Advertisement

If Moderna’s vaccine is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in the coming days, Chan said Rhode Island should receive 19,000 doses of that next week.

Chan said the state intends to begin administering the vaccine at nursing homes on Dec. 28, and five regional clinics are being established to distribute the vaccine to emergency medical personnel and other first responders. He also said the state intends to prioritize Central Falls for vaccine distribution because it has been among the hardest hit communities.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.