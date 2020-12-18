Representative Holmes to challenge Majority Leader Mariano, sparking race to succeed House Speaker DeLeo

The Globe reported that DeLeo could file a disclosure indicating that he is in negotiations for a position at Northeastern University as early as Friday. The Winthrop Democrat issued a carefully worded denial Wednesday night that he was in discussions with the college about a job there, and school officials said then it was “premature to comment.”

Holmes’s announcement — which he plans to send to House members Friday morning — could elevate what had been shaping up to be a quiet transfer of power amid speculation DeLeo is preparing to end his record 12-year reign as speaker.

Russell E. Holmes, a veteran Mattapan Democrat and vocal critic of Massachusetts House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo, said Friday he intends to challenge the chamber’s top deputy, Ronald Mariano, to be the next House leader, setting off what could be a quick-moving succession race.

Advertisement

But supporters of Mariano, the House majority leader, were moving quickly to provide a show of force for the House majority leader, saying Thursday he had gathered more than enough votes to replace DeLeo should he ultimately step down.

Holmes, 51, criticized the apparent move to ordain Mariano, who has operated in House leadership since 2009, the same year DeLeo took power.

First elected in 2010, Holmes said he has begun making phone calls to fellow state representatives, though acknowledged he faces an uphill task. He said some lawmakers he’s spoken to indicated they had committed to Mariano “years ago.”

“I don’t want another backroom deal, which is DeLeo now handing this off to someone else,” Holmes told the Globe on Friday. “None of us really have been a part of the conversation. . . . I fundamentally disagree with the way the building is run. I feel it’s run with a concentration of power all around one person. That’s bad for democracy.”

Advertisement

Holmes has regularly clashed with DeLeo, criticizing the Winthrop Democrat for the tight grip he’s held on the chamber. Holmes, who is Black and one of 13 members of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus in the House, has bemoaned the lack of people of color in positions of power, including within DeLeo’s immediate leadership team, which is entirely white.

No person of color has ever been elected Massachusetts House Speaker, nor has a woman.

In 2017, Holmes lost his role as a committee vice chair after calling on the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, the Progressive Caucus, and the Women’s Caucus to be “united” in selecting the next speaker after Brian Dempsey — long expected to succeed DeLeo — resigned from the House.

He’s referred to DeLeo’s leadership as a “dictatorship,” and has openly talked of running for speaker in the past over frustration with how the House has operated under DeLeo, 70, and Mariano, 74 — who were first elected to House in 1990 and 1991, respectively.

“The most important demographic group for the Democratic Party — Black people — are just not respected” within the House, said Holmes, adding that he wants to bring more parity and empower committee chairs to make decisions.

“The leadership we have today in the State House really started with the folks who were corrupt, with [Salvatore] DiMasi, who set up the hierarchy that still exists today,” Holmes said, referring to DeLeo’s immediate predecessor, who resigned and was later convicted on federal corruption charges. “I want to destroy that system.”

Advertisement

There are currently 158 members in the House, 126 of whom are Democrats. DeLeo’s would-be successor would need a simple majority to be elected.

The only other known potential candidate for speaker, Representative Patricia Haddad, has told her supporters they should support Mariano, according to the person close to Mariano. Haddad — the House speaker pro tempore, the body’s third-highest ranking Democrat — declined to comment Thursday.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.