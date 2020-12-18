Mass. Senate votes to expand abortion access, rejects governor’s amendments

With only eight of 40 members voting to adopt the governor’s amendments, the Senate returned the measure in its original the form to the governor’s desk.

The measure gained enough support in each chamber to override a veto, but activists who had pushed for the expansion of abortion law encouraged the governor to sign it, based on the strength of its support.

“We hope he listens to the overwhelming majority of his constituents who support these measures and signs them into law,” said the Roe Act Coalition, a group formed to protect and expand access to abortion in Massachusetts that is led by the ACLU of Massachusetts, NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts, and Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts. “These anti-abortion laws no longer reflect our values in Massachusetts and they don’t reflect the lived realities many people. It’s time for the Commonwealth to trust women and pregnant people.”

The language would codify the right to an abortion, which has been guaranteed by the court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade since 1973. It also would lower the age threshold for obtaining an abortion from 18 to 16 years old. Anyone younger must obtain parental consent or an order from a judge for the procedure. And it would allow abortions after 24 weeks if there is a “lethal fetal anomaly,” or if the fetus is incompatible with sustained life outside the uterus.

“Today, we will make the world just a bit fairer for every person who faces this difficult choice,” Senator Harriette Chandler, a Worcester Democrat, said before the vote.

Thirty-two Senators voted to restore the original language they had sent to the governor, who objected to changing the age threshhold for minors. The chamber’s four Republicans voted in favor of Baker’s changes, along with four Democrats — Nick Collins and Michael Rush of Boston, Walter F. Timilty of Milton, and John C. Velis of Westfield.

