Underground fire knocks out power to buildings on Commonwealth Avenue

Firefighters responded to 1139 Commonwealth Ave. around 9:15 p.m. for a report of smoke in the basement, said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.

A piece of underground utility equipment is believed to have malfunctioned and caught fire, officials said.

Power was knocked out at multiple buildings on Commonwealth Avenue Friday night, forcing dozens of residents out into the freezing cold.

Crews determined that there was no fire in the building, and that the smoke was seeping into the building from outside, he said.

The building was evacuated, he said. It was not clear how many people were forced out.

Reid Lamberty, a spokesman for Eversource, said “there is active fire at the scene.”

Equipment repairs will not be made until the fire is out, he said.

“We’re keeping the outage for the safety of firefighters,” Lamberty said in an e-mail.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

