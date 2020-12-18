‘Vulgar, hateful and racist’ comments directed at Acton-Boxborough school committee members during Zoom meeting, officials say

“We have been made aware that during last evening’s school committee meeting, multiple people in virtual attendance via Zoom used the Question and Answer function to send vulgar and hateful, racist messages to the school committee members,’' the board said in a statement. “We deplore and denounce these acts of hatred.”

Acton police have been asked by the town’s Board of Selectmen to launch a hate crime investigation into the “bad actors” who joined the public meeting held by the Acton-Boxborough Regional School Committee Thursday, the board said in a statement Friday.

Some members of the Acton-Boxborough regional school committee were sent “vulgar, hateful and racist” messages during a question and answer session on the Zoom meeting platform Thursday night, Acton officials said.

Acton police are now investigating, according to John Guilfoil, the department spokesman.

According to the selectmen, the “bad actors” singled out some of the 11 members on the committee and sent them direct messages over Zoom in a way that no other member of the public could read or access its contents.

“ ... [B]ad actors attended this virtual meeting and used the meeting to send these terrible messages to the school committee members,’' the board said. “We urge police to conduct an aggressive and thorough investigation.”

Officials in Boxborough have also been asked to search for information about the attendees on the Zoom meeting.

Boxborough Police Chief William Ryder said he has offered assistance to the the Acton department, which will conduct the investigation. He said his department conducted a Zoom bombing investigation last month that was moving forward — until they learned the IP address the person used was in Guam.

The Acton selectmen said they will publicly disclose the results of the town’s inquiry, “are committed to a transparent process, and we will provide updates to the public on that investigation when available and appropriate.”

According to state records, the system has around 5,000 students, 51 percent of whom identify as white, 33 percent of whom identify as Asian, 6 percent Hispanic, and 3 percent Black.

