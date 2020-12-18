Crucial Georgia Senate runoffs are shaped by economic pain

But that was before the pandemic, before she lost her job as an early childhood educator and fell six months behind on rent. Her wife still works for the Postal Service, but it’s not enough to keep the family afloat. The $1,200 stimulus check she received last spring is long gone, and her unemployment benefits have run out.

She rolled slowly past the low-slung industrial buildings on the outer edge of Atlanta, toward the empty church that was now a staging ground for a phalanx of volunteers packing food into bright purple bags. It wasn’t so long ago that she was helping others instead of asking for help.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Candice Williams felt awkward, but she pulled her car into the long line curling out from the food pantry anyway, her daughter cheerfully ensconced in her car seat in the back.

“Now I’m on this side,” Williams, 39, said last week, after volunteers loaded bags of potatoes, leafy greens, and pasta into her car, and passed a toy for her daughter through the window. “COVID has just changed our whole lives.”

The food line here, which 299 other families passed through in a matter of hours, was just one thread in the tapestry of economic pain shaping the runoff elections early next month that will determine control of the Senate. The economy has emerged as a key vulnerability for the two Republican incumbents, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, whom Democrats have relentlessly pounded as out-of-touch millionaires profiting off average people’s pain and blocking the relief that would help them.

The Democrats’ economic message is a sharp contrast with how Loeffler, Perdue, and their allies paint a picture on the campaign trail of an economy in recovery. Republicans in Washington, who ignored the last relief bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House, seem to be spooked, and they are hoping to shore them up with a $900 million package being negotiated on Capitol Hill that they have tied directly to the Georgia races.

“Kelly and David are getting hammered,” Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell told his colleagues on a private call this week as he urged them to move a bill forward, according to Politico.

It has been only six weeks since voters went to the polls, but in that time, some key economic indicators and public health measures have worsened. The country is reporting more than 200,000 new virus infections on average each day, and in Georgia, the caseload has shot up 70 percent over the last two weeks.

Nationally, nearly 900,000 people filed for initial unemployment benefits last week — the highest figure since September. In Georgia, the preliminary unemployment rate for November was 5.7 percent, which is below the national rate of 6.7 percent but still an uptick since October.

All that economic instability has led to food insecurity for families like Williams’s. Danah Craft, the executive director of the Georgia Food Bank Association, said demand has increased 50 percent since the beginning of the pandemic. That was evident at the food drive in Fairburn, which was organized by a nonprofit called Margie’s House.

“We almost tripled because of COVID,” said Margie Boone, the organization’s leader. “Some people come through in tears, because they’re having to show up here to ask for food.”

On the campaign trail, Loeffler, Perdue, and their allies take an optimistic view of the economy as the first vaccines arrive, and talk up the incumbents’ contributions to programs for small businesses included in earlier rounds of relief.

“How many of you think we’re better off today than we were four years ago?” said Tommy Hicks, the cochair of the Republican Party, speaking at a rally for Perdue and Loeffler this month.

The crowd whooped and cheered.

And at a rally in Georgia on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence bragged about the 12 million jobs that have returned since the economy cratered last spring. He never mentioned the stimulus bill, or why it is needed.

The legislation, which is still taking shape in Washington, seems likely to include $300 million in money for small businesses, a boost to unemployment insurance, and direct checks of about $600 per person. It is less than what went out in stimulus aid earlier this year, and likely only a drop in the bucket for someone like Williams, who has fallen so behind.

Her economic struggles, she said, have left her more determined than ever to vote for the Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, on Jan. 5.

“I want to make sure my vote is in on the day,” she said, “and that it is counted.”

Aware of the frustration among voters like Williams, Democrats are wagering that a focus on the economic and public health policies they would pass if they gain control of the Senate can help them turn out voters without President Trump — a reliable motivator of the Democratic base — on the ballot.

“There is so much more we can get done on COVID, on revitalizing our economy,” said President-elect Joe Biden during a campaign stop in Atlanta this week. “So much that can make the lives of Georgians better — but you need senators who are willing to do it.”

Democrats’ critiques of Perdue and Loeffler have taken on a personal edge, since they relentlessly portray the two incumbents as self-dealing millionaires who sought to profit from the pandemic through stock trades. (Both candidates have denied wrongdoing.)

“How do we wind up with two senators who saw this pandemic as an investment opportunity, while they lied to us about the risk to our health and blocked relief to ordinary people?” said Ossoff, the candidate running against Perdue, at a rally with labor leaders last week.

Republicans in the state are hoping that a stimulus bill from Washington will boost the incumbents’ standing.

“It’ll certainly shut off one line of attack, and could take some of the air out of the balloon with voters who are scared because their economic situation is in a crumbling position,” Brian Robinson, a Republican strategist in Georgia, said.

Democrats are vowing to keep pressing their economic case — and they have also reshaped some of their organizing efforts to account for the economic pain.

At the food drive, a group of volunteers with the New Georgia Project, a civic engagement group founded by Stacey Abrams that is credited with aiding Democratic victories in the state, handed out toys in orange bags as people drove by.

They were not urging people to vote or sign up for absentee ballots; instead, they said, they were trying to build trust in a hard-hit community.

“We definitely don’t want people going to the polls basically hungry,” said Erica Clemmons-Dean, the group’s organizing director. “They have a lot of other things on their mind.”

The families coming through the line were an embodiment of how suddenly people’s economic standing has changed.

Lori Ellis, 59, has a job at an insurance company, but she said her household had swollen from four people to nine after some of her family lost their home in the downturn.

“I have a disabled mother. A disabled husband. And a daughter whose job was cut off because of the pandemic,” Ellis said, gazing at the line stretching outside of the parking lot. “I’ve never seen Margie’s line this long.”

She was planning to vote for the Democratic candidates because she believed they had a better sense of “what the people need.”

Debra Carroll, 66, cried out in frustration when she thought about how much time had passed since the last economic relief bill. “They need to do something quick, fast, in a hurry,” she said.

During the pandemic, her rent has risen, and her Social Security checks can’t cover food, personal protective equipment, and the cleaning supplies she thinks will keep her safe. She visits three different food pantries to get everything she needs.

“We need some help now,” Carroll said. “Everyone keeps saying, on down the road, on down the road. But we need it now.”









Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.