State’s next shipment of Pfizer vaccine will be reduced by nearly one third, Mass. officials confirm

Massachusetts is one of more than a dozen states that say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care residents.

A spokeswoman for the state’s Command Center, which handles its response to the coronavirus crisis, said the federal government notified Massachusetts, along with other states, that anticipated vaccine shipments would be reduced.

State officials Friday confirmed that their next shipment of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine to Massachusetts will be cut from 60,000 to about 42,900 doses, raising fears of supply shortages just as vaccinations get underway.

There was no immediate explanation of why shipments were being cut, and it wasn’t clear whether the reductions would affect the first shipment that began last Sunday.

Pfizer, which partnered with German biotech BioNTech to develop the first COVID-19 vaccine, issued a statement denying there are production or distribtion problems. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for emergency use last Friday and nationwide shipments began leaving a Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., two days later.

“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed,” the company said. “This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them.

“We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” the company’s statement said.

Pfizer said it remains confident in its ability to deliver up to 50 million vaccine doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year. A second vaccine, developed by Cambridge-based Moderna, is likely to be approved by the FDA for emergency use as early as Friday, boosting the vaccination effort.

A command center spokeswoman said Massachusetts officials are in touch with the Centers for Disease Control, which is coordinating distribution with vaccine makers and contractors, to learn when additional shipments will arrive.

Officials from Operation Warp Speed, which oversees the federal vaccine program, didn’t immediately respond to a request for information on the allotment cuts.

Among the other states that have been told their shipments would be reduced are New Hampshire, Connecticut, California, Illinois, Michigan, Washington, Georgia, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, and Indiana.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to address the issue at a press briefing scheduled for Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





