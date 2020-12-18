Mass. reports 5,632 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 53 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 53 to 11,358, the Department of Public Health reported.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 302,933.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 5,632 on Friday, while the seven-day average was 4,715.

With the state in the midst of an alarming second surge, the agency said 80,989 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,874 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The agency also reported that 106,034 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 10 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,476 people, bringing that total to 315,192.

The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 6.1 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be more than 8 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,761 to 1,799. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.