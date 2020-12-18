Pelosi, McConnell receive coronavirus vaccine from the Capitol’s top doctor

Pelosi’s vaccination, viewed by the media, came just hours after Vice President Mike Pence received a dose at the White House complex on live television in a bid to build public confidence in the safety of coronavirus vaccines.

Pelosi, 80, received a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the US Congress and the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, received coronavirus vaccinations Friday afternoon, administered by the Capitol’s leading doctor as part of a plan he said is designed to preserve continuity of government.

Shortly after, McConnell, 78, tweeted that he had received the vaccine and included a photo with Monahan.

”Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus,” said McConnell, a polio survivor.

Earlier this week, Monahan said he would soon receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine to administer to Supreme Court justices and senior members of Congress under a continuity-of-government plan crafted by intelligence experts.

In a statement Thursday, McConnell also encouraged Americans to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing as currently recommended by federal health officials.

The Republican leader has taken several precautions amid the pandemic. In October, he said he hadn’t been to the White House in two months because of the lax use of face masks and social distancing there.

“Even with a vaccine, I will continue following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing my hands frequently. I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines,” McConnell said in his statement.

In a tweet after her vaccination, Pelosi wrote that she received the shot ’'with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician.’'

Washington Post

Washington Monument closed

WASHINGTON — Officials have taken the extraordinary step of closing the Washington Monument starting Friday as a precaution after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt — who had been giving private, nighttime tours to associates — tested positive for the coronavirus.

Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin confirmed the temporary closure, saying the department acted after consulting with federal health officials. Bernhardt had led other Trump DOI appointees on a tour earlier this week. Some National Park Service staff at the site said they had been exposed to the secretary during his after-hours tour and are now in quarantine, which has led to a staffing shortage at the monument, Goodwin said.

“As we do in all circumstances when an employee attests to having covid-19, we work with our public health officials to ensure all guidance from the CDC is followed, such as identifying close contacts and cleaning areas as appropriate,” Goodwin said. “The Secretary was recently at the Washington Monument. In working with our public officials and out of an abundance of caution, a couple of employees have quarantined resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure.”

The secretary’s diagnosis Wednesday forced the cancellation of a large Interior Department holiday party scheduled for Thursday night, and is raising concerns about his deputy’s plans to visit two national parks next week. Deputy Secretary Katharine MacGregor, who is headed to Yellowstone and Grand Tetons national parks starting Monday, has asked National Park Service staff to drive her between them and provide tours of Yellowstone for four days, according to several federal officials briefed on the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation. Depending on the route, the trip is 113 miles and should take roughly three hours by car.

MacGregor’s trip to Wyoming “will move forward as planned” because the department’s team of public health professionals had examined her recent activities and determined she “has not had close contact with Secretary Bernhardt as described by CDC guidance,” Goodwin said. He added, “the health and safety of the public and our employees is our top priority.”

Washington Post

WHO program has access to nearly 2 billion vaccine doses

GENEVA — The World Health Organization program to help get COVID-19 vaccines to all countries in need has access to nearly 2 billion doses of “promising” vaccine candidates, officials said Friday.

None of the agreements include the vaccines by Moderna, which took one stop closer to approval in the U.S. on Thursday, or Pfizer-BioNTech, which is already in use in the U.S., Canada and Britain and nearing approval in the European Union.

The initiative WHO is co-leading, known as COVAX, also has yet to receive firm pledges and a timeline from rich countries to share the vaccines they have already secured for themselves.

Of the approximately 12 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines the pharmaceutical industry is expected to produce next year, about 9 billion shots have already been reserved by rich countries. Canada is leading the pack, with around 10 doses reserved per Canadian, according to the science analytics company Airfinity.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agreements mean that some 190 countries and economies taking part in the COVAX initiative will have access to vaccines “during the first half of next year.”

“This is fantastic news and a milestone in global health,” Tedros, an Ethiopian who goes by his first name, said at a media briefing also attended by COVAX and pharmaceutical industry leaders.

Associated Press

Aeroflot to set aside space for maskless passengers

Russian airline Aeroflot, which mandates masks on its flights, said this week that it will designate a special section for passengers who refuse to wear face coverings after boarding.

The announcement came a day after the airline said it was doubling down on enforcing its in-flight mask requirement.

According to Reuters, an Aeroflot spokeswoman told reporters Tuesday that ’'dedicated seats are allocated to passengers who declare their refusal to use masks after (the aircraft’s) doors close.’' Airline spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova told Reuters that the measure was a necessary and common one. It is unclear which other airlines, if any, reseat unmasked passengers who are in violation of airline rules.

On Monday, the airline had issued a news release reinforcing its mask requirements: ’'Passengers who can’t wear masks for medical or other reasons will not be admitted to flight.’'

Spivakova’s comments the following day seem to signal exceptions can be made if a passenger refuses to wear a mask once the flight is already underway. She noted that unmasked passengers could still face consequences, according to CNN, and that reseating ’'does not exclude the application of other measures of liability for violation of the rules.’'

Russia has seen 2.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization. The government of the Russian Federation requires face coverings be worn on public transit and in crowded public areas, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow says on its website.

Epidemiologists have cited face coverings as an important step to reducing the spread of the coronavirus on planes. Transmission of the virus has occurred on flights strictly enforcing masks, with experts in Ireland and New Zealand recently linking outbreaks to long-haul flights to those countries.

Washington Post