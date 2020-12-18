More than half of Massachusetts’ communities are at high risk for COVID-19

The state releases a map on a weekly basis that uses coronavirus case counts to show which Massachusetts communities are at high, moderate, and low risk for COVID-19 infection. The state’s latest report lists a total of 187 Massachusetts communities now considered high risk for the spread of COVID-19.
Thursday’s report was the first to designate more than half of the 351 communities in Massachusetts high risk for the virus by the state.
The statewide average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 65.1, up from 50 last week, and Boston’s average daily rate was at 61.9, up from 46.06 last week.
Advertisement
Governor Charlie Baker introduced the map on Aug. 11 and it initially outlined each town’s average daily increase in cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. In November, Baker announced the state had changed its metrics for determining the level of risk for COVID-19 transmission in communities.
Under the new guidelines, larger communities are designated high risk if they have an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate greater than or at 4 percent. Cities and towns with 10,000 to 50,000 residents are categorized as high risk if they average more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and have a positive test rate of 5 percent or higher. If communities with fewer than 10,000 residents have more than 25 cases, they are considered high risk.
In the first week that the state applied the new standards, the number of high-risk communities plummeted from 121 cities and towns — including Boston — to just 16.
But the number has risen steadily since then, from 30, to 62, to 81, 97, 158, and then to 187 in Thursday’s data.
Thirty-six communities have been added to the high-risk category since last week’s report and seven were removed from it.
Advertisement
Curious if your town is among them? Take a look at the list:
- Abington
- Acushnet
- Adams
- Agawam
- Amesbury
- Andover
- Ashburnham
- Ashland
- Athol
- Attleboro
- Auburn
- Avon
- Ayer
- Barnstable
- Barre
- Bellingham
- Berkley
- Billerica
- Blackstone
- Boxford
- Boylston
- Braintree
- Brewster
- Bridgewater
- Brockton
- Brookfield
- Burlington
- Carver
- Charlton
- Chelmsford
- Chelsea
- Chicopee
- Clinton
- Cohasset
- Concord
- Danvers
- Dartmouth
- Deerfield
- Dighton
- Douglas
- Dracut
- Dudley
- East Bridgewater
- East Longmeadow
- Easton
- Edgartown
- Everett
- Fairhaven
- Fall River
- Fitchburg
- Framingham
- Franklin
- Freetown
- Gardner
- Georgetown
- Gloucester
- Grafton
- Granby
- Great Barrington
- Greenfield
- Groveland
- Halifax
- Hanover
- Hanson
- Haverhill
- Holbrook
- Holden
- Holyoke
- Hudson
- Hull
- Ipswich
- Lakeville
- Lancaster
- Lawrence
- Lee
- Leicester
- Lenox
- Leominster
- Littleton
- Lowell
- Ludlow
- Lunenburg
- Lynn
- Lynnfield
- Malden
- Mansfield
- Marion
- Marlborough
- Marshfield
- Mattapoisett
- Medway
- Melrose
- Mendon
- Merrimac
- Methuen
- Middleborough
- Middleton
- Milford
- Millbury
- Millis
- Monson
- Montague
- Nantucket
- New Bedford
- Newbury
- Newburyport
- Norfolk
- North Andover
- North Attleborough
- North Reading
- Northborough
- Northbridge
- Norton
- Norwood
- Oak Bluffs
- Orange
- Oxford
- Palmer
- Paxton
- Peabody
- Pembroke
- Pepperell
- Pittsfield
- Plainville
- Plymouth
- Princeton
- Quincy
- Randolph
- Raynham
- Reading
- Rehoboth
- Revere
- Rochester
- Rockland
- Rowley
- Rutland
- Salem
- Salisbury
- Saugus
- Seekonk
- Shirley
- Shrewsbury
- Somerset
- Southampton
- Southborough
- Southbridge
- Southwick
- Spencer
- Springfield
- Sterling
- Stoneham
- Stoughton
- Sturbridge
- Sutton
- Swampscott
- Swansea
- Taunton
- Templeton
- Tewksbury
- Tisbury
- Topsfield
- Townsend
- Tyngsborough
- Uxbridge
- Wakefield
- Walpole
- Waltham
- Wareham
- Webster
- West Boylston
- West Bridgewater
- West Newbury
- West Springfield
- Westborough
- Westfield
- Westford
- Westminster
- Westport
- Weymouth
- Whitman
- Wilbraham
- Wilmington
- Winchendon
- Winthrop
- Woburn
- Worcester
- Yarmouth
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1. Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.