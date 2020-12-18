More than half of Massachusetts’ communities are at high risk for COVID-19

The statewide average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 65.1, up from 50 last week, and Boston’s average daily rate was at 61.9, up from 46.06 last week.

Thursday’s report was the first to designate more than half of the 351 communities in Massachusetts high risk for the virus by the state.

The state releases a map on a weekly basis that uses coronavirus case counts to show which Massachusetts communities are at high, moderate, and low risk for COVID-19 infection. The state’s latest report lists a total of 187 Massachusetts communities now considered high risk for the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Charlie Baker introduced the map on Aug. 11 and it initially outlined each town’s average daily increase in cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. In November, Baker announced the state had changed its metrics for determining the level of risk for COVID-19 transmission in communities.

Under the new guidelines, larger communities are designated high risk if they have an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate greater than or at 4 percent. Cities and towns with 10,000 to 50,000 residents are categorized as high risk if they average more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and have a positive test rate of 5 percent or higher. If communities with fewer than 10,000 residents have more than 25 cases, they are considered high risk.

In the first week that the state applied the new standards, the number of high-risk communities plummeted from 121 cities and towns — including Boston — to just 16.

But the number has risen steadily since then, from 30, to 62, to 81, 97, 158, and then to 187 in Thursday’s data.

Thirty-six communities have been added to the high-risk category since last week’s report and seven were removed from it.

Curious if your town is among them? Take a look at the list:

Abington

Acushnet

Adams

Agawam

Amesbury

Andover

Ashburnham

Ashland

Athol

Attleboro

Auburn

Avon

Ayer

Barnstable

Barre

Bellingham

Berkley

Billerica

Blackstone

Boxford

Boylston

Braintree

Brewster

Bridgewater

Brockton

Brookfield

Burlington

Carver

Charlton

Chelmsford

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Cohasset

Concord

Danvers

Dartmouth

Deerfield

Dighton

Douglas

Dracut

Dudley

East Bridgewater

East Longmeadow

Easton

Edgartown

Everett

Fairhaven

Fall River

Fitchburg

Framingham

Franklin

Freetown

Gardner

Georgetown

Gloucester

Grafton

Granby

Great Barrington

Greenfield

Groveland

Halifax

Hanover

Hanson

Haverhill

Holbrook

Holden

Holyoke

Hudson

Hull

Ipswich

Lakeville

Lancaster

Lawrence

Lee

Leicester

Lenox

Leominster

Littleton

Lowell

Ludlow

Lunenburg

Lynn

Lynnfield

Malden

Mansfield

Marion

Marlborough

Marshfield

Mattapoisett

Medway

Melrose

Mendon

Merrimac

Methuen

Middleborough

Middleton

Milford

Millbury

Millis

Monson

Montague

Nantucket

New Bedford

Newbury

Newburyport

Norfolk

North Andover

North Attleborough

North Reading

Northborough

Northbridge

Norton

Norwood

Oak Bluffs

Orange

Oxford

Palmer

Paxton

Peabody

Pembroke

Pepperell

Pittsfield

Plainville

Plymouth

Princeton

Quincy

Randolph

Raynham

Reading

Rehoboth

Revere

Rochester

Rockland

Rowley

Rutland

Salem

Salisbury

Saugus

Seekonk

Shirley

Shrewsbury

Somerset

Southampton

Southborough

Southbridge

Southwick

Spencer

Springfield

Sterling

Stoneham

Stoughton

Sturbridge

Sutton

Swampscott

Swansea

Taunton

Templeton

Tewksbury

Tisbury

Topsfield

Townsend

Tyngsborough

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Walpole

Waltham

Wareham

Webster

West Boylston

West Bridgewater

West Newbury

West Springfield

Westborough

Westfield

Westford

Westminster

Westport

Weymouth

Whitman

Wilbraham

Wilmington

Winchendon

Winthrop

Woburn

Worcester

Yarmouth

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1. Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.