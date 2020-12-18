Texas photographers describe what it’s like shooting crowded, maskless weddings amid COVID-19

But as many still opt to tie the knot in some capacity, the wedding industry’s far-reaching workforce has become tasked with a difficult question: Is the work worth the risk?

Weddings in particular have taken a hard hit, as many couples choose to modify, postpone, or cancel receptions and ceremonies amid an ongoing pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 300,000 Americans.

Working anywhere but home over the last nine months has come with a certain set of risks people constantly have to gauge.

Photographers, who spend their time in close contact with the wedding party and guests, have bore the brunt of this question, and a recent feature in Texas Monthly illustrates just that.

Writer Emily McCullar described a wedding in Austin where the groom tested positive for COVID-19 unbeknownst to the hired photographer, who has asthma and three kids.

“The wedding photographer had already spent an hour or two inside with the unmasked wedding party when one of the bridesmaids approached her,” McCullar wrote in an explosive article published Wednesday. “The woman thanked her for still showing up, considering ‘everything that’s going on with the groom.’”

When the photographer found out this meant the groom had tested positive for COVID-19, she left with her assistant before the night was over. McCullar reports the exit was tense, and the photographer saw a backlash from bridesmaids and the wedding planner. .

“Bridesmaids accused her of heartlessly ruining an innocent woman’s wedding day,” McCullar wrote of the photographer. “She recalls one bridesmaid telling her, ‘I’m a teacher. I have fourteen students. If I’m willing to risk it, why aren’t you?’”

The photographer, who did test positive for the virus days later, said she informed the couple, but “they didn’t care.” The couple didn’t offer to compensate her for the test, nor did they apologize for getting her sick.

The photographer was one of six interviewed for the Texas Monthly feature, many of whom asked to remain anonymous, McCullar wrote, as they did not want to risk losing more work than they already had this year — highlighting the crux of the problem.

“They need to shoot weddings in order to make a living, but that means constantly spending time in large groups,” McCullar wrote.

Superspreader weddings aren’t as uncommon as they should be. In May, Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s chief of staff, hosted a 70-person indoor wedding for his daughter. In Maine, a rural wedding is responsible for at least 123 cases of COVID-10 and at least seven deaths. On Martha’s Vineyard, local health officials reportedly traced an outbreak on the island to a wedding venue, prompting Vogue Magazine to quietly delete an article that featured photos of an event held there.

Photographers’ experiences run the gamut, McCullar wrote. Some described couples who were cautious, respectful, and understanding. Others described couples who were not.

“I’ve been inside hotel ballrooms and it’s been packed like sardines, and everyone’s having a great time,” one photographer said. “No one’s wearing masks. I’m there as the photographer documenting the reception, and there’s sweat flying, and it’s hot, and the music’s blaring, and the fan’s on, and I’m just like, ‘Well, the odds are that one of every ten people here have COVID and don’t realize it.’ "

Another photographer described a wedding where guests, old and young, arranged themselves for a traditional grand march with “tunnels of people running through with each other, high fiving, and yelling at each other and touching.” The photographers and the catering staff were the only people wearing masks.

“When you get a group of people together with alcohol and socializing, at a certain point, everyone just kind of lets loose, and it gets a little dicey,” another photographer said.

One wedding photographer, who McCullar described as having one of the more upbeat and forgiving testimonials, said he saw a man carrying around an oxygen machine to breathe, but he didn’t have a mask on.

In some areas in the US, wearing a mask is a choice, and that perhaps perpetuates the problem. But that isn’t the case in Texas. In July, Governor Greg Abbott issued a mask order requiring every person in Texas to wear a face covering when inside a building open to the public or in an outdoor public space, or when maintaining six feet of social distance is not possible. Counties with 20 or fewer active cases can apply to the state for exemption, and as of Dec. 9, 20 of the state’s 254 counties had exemptions due to low case counts, according to the state’s website.

Before the photographer at the COVID-positive groom’s wedding left the venue, she told one bridesmaid, “I have children.” The bridesmaid responded, “I understand, bit this is her wedding day.”

The line points to another question poised in a reactionary piece from New York Magazine: Why have so many couples prioritized a party over human life?

The writer, who decided to postpone her own nuptials last summer, described COVID weddings as a social problem that toes the line between love and self-obsession.

“Women learn as little children that their heterosexual wedding day is the most important event that will ever happen to them. An entire industry exists simply to reinforce this lesson ... someone is always trying to sell me something for my special, special day.”

She continued: “There’s nothing more American than a gaudy, expensive party that kills people.”

Brittany Bowker