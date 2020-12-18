Instead of aid-in-dying, invest in better palliative care and hospice services

Many of our patients experience serious illness and face challenging questions about life and death — the kind of questions we too worry about when thinking about the end of our own lives. We cannot help but ask ourselves: What is the intervention that most corresponds to the needs of those who are suffering? As a society, we need to put best practices in place to ensure comfort and care to all who are dying.

We write as health care professionals to share our concerns about the proposed legislation for physician-assisted suicide, referred to as “medical aid-in-dying,” that is being considered in Massachusetts ( ”On their own terms,” Page A1, Nov. 29).

These best practices already exist and are called palliative care and hospice. The problem is that not everyone has access to these essential services, and when they do, it is often too little and too late. We need more of these services so that every patient can die with dignity supported by modern and comprehensive hospice.

The proposed legislation related to physician-assisted suicide carries considerable risks, and its measures could aggravate health care disparities and create diverging tracks for those who can afford the best end-of-life care and those who cannot. While the proposed legislation would allow some people to do things “on their own terms,” it would probably put others at risk of injustice.

Insurance companies know that this approach is considerably less expensive than expanded palliative care and hospice. This might encourage a slippery slope that could subtly lead the most vulnerable to request to “exit” out of fear of becoming a burden to their family, thus creating a shift from right to die to duty to die.

Dr. Sabrina Paganoni

Boston

Dr. Laura A. Petrillo

Newton

Dr. Thomas E. Sullivan

Beverly

This letter was cosigned by 17 Massachusetts doctors and nurses across a number of specialties and disciplines.