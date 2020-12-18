Note link between good sleep, vaccine efficacy

It is important for all people to know that adequate sleep can enhance the positive effect of vaccinations. Sleeping fewer than six hours a night after vaccinations confers a significant risk of being unprotected as compared with sleeping more than seven hours per night. This was the conclusion of a study done at the University of Pittsburgh in 2012 of people receiving three hepatitis B vaccinations. Those sleeping fewer than six hours per night generally produced fewer antibodies and were more likely to be unprotected by the vaccine than those who consistently got more than seven hours of sleep a night.

Lack of sleep has been correlated in adolescents with increased infections over time as well. One mechanism that has been identified is that both adrenaline and prostaglandin levels go down while the body is asleep. High levels of these substances in the blood can inactivate T cell function in identifying infectious agents.