After leading BC in tackles, Isaiah McDuffie declares for NFL Draft

The 6-foot-1 inch, 224-pounder finished a 6-5 campaign with a career-high 107 total tackles, ranking fourth nationally and second in the ACC behind NC State’s Payton Wilson. McDuffie also chipped in three sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Boston College redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, the team’s leading tackler this season, has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Going to Boston College was one of the best decisions I ever made,” McDuffie said. “Boston College took me in as a 17-year -old, then four years later, created a man. Throughout my time I formed many great relationships that will last a lifetime. I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches, strength staff, medical staff, equipment staff, and everyone affiliated now and previously with the Boston College program.”

A Buffalo native, McDuffie was mainly used on special teams as a freshman before compiling a breakout sophomore campaign in 2018, registering 85 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

McDuffie suffered a lower body injury in BC’s spring game that April, which kept him out for the first nine games of 2019. He returned for the final four contests of last season.

This season, McDuffie had double-digit tackles in seven of BC’s 11 games, including a season-high 16 tackles against Notre Dame in a 45-31 loss on Nov. 14. His 54 solo tackles rank seventh nationally.

“We are excited for Isaiah as he begins the next chapter of his football career and we wish him well,” said BC coach Jeff Hafley. “We look forward to watching Isaiah play on Sundays.”



