fb-pixel Skip to main content
Sports Media

Al Michaels to miss ‘Sunday Night Football’ due to COVID-19 protocols

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated December 18, 2020, 16 minutes ago
Al Michaels will miss Sunday's Browns-Giants game.
Al Michaels will miss Sunday's Browns-Giants game.Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Al Michaels, the play-by-play voice on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,’' has not been cleared to work this weekend’s Browns-Giants game in accordance with NBCUniversal’s COVID-19 safety protocols, the network announced Friday afternoon.

“I feel great, I have no symptoms, and my temperature this morning was 97.5 [degrees]. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible,” Michaels said in a statement.

The network did not say whether he had contracted the COVID-19 virus or not.

Michaels will be replaced by Mike Tirico on play-by-play, with Liam McHugh filling Tirico’s usual role on the “Football Night in America’' studio program.

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.