Al Michaels to miss ‘Sunday Night Football’ due to COVID-19 protocols

Al Michaels, the play-by-play voice on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,’' has not been cleared to work this weekend’s Browns-Giants game in accordance with NBCUniversal’s COVID-19 safety protocols, the network announced Friday afternoon.

“I feel great, I have no symptoms, and my temperature this morning was 97.5 [degrees]. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible,” Michaels said in a statement.