By adding Nobles lineman Drew Kendall — son of BC great Pete Kendall — recruiting group goes up in class

Boston College added to its highest-rated recruiting class in more than a decade by bringing in the top recruit in Massachusetts.

Offensive lineman Drew Kendall, who starred at Noble and Greenough in Dedham, announced Friday on Twitter that he committed to BC.

Kendall had offers from Stanford, Michigan, Duke, Maryland, N.C. State, Penn State, Virginia, West Virginia, and Syracuse, but turned them down including to follow in the footsteps of his father Pete Kendall, who twice earned All-Big East honors for the Eagles in the 1990s before going on to play 13 seasons in the NFL.