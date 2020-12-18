By adding Nobles lineman Drew Kendall — son of BC great Pete Kendall — recruiting group goes up in class

Boston College added to its highest-rated recruiting class in more than a decade by bringing in the top recruit in Massachusetts.
Offensive lineman Drew Kendall, who starred at Noble and Greenough in Dedham, announced Friday on Twitter that he committed to BC.
Kendall had offers from Stanford, Michigan, Duke, Maryland, N.C. State, Penn State, Virginia, West Virginia, and Syracuse, but turned them down including to follow in the footsteps of his father Pete Kendall, who twice earned All-Big East honors for the Eagles in the 1990s before going on to play 13 seasons in the NFL.
In a statement via Twitter, Eagles coach Jeff Hafley said, “There is a reason Drew is ranked the top player in the state of Massachusetts. He is smart, tough, talented, and his potential is through the roof. Drew will be a force in the ACC and college football.”
The addition of Kendall gives the Eagles two ESPN 300 recruits in their 2021 class, alongside defensive back C.J. Burton.
Kendall was rated 13 among offensive lineman by ESPN.
Eagles offensive line coach Matt Applebaum said, “Drew is a quick-twitch athlete that plays with great intensity and physicality. His high football IQ and strong fundamentals give him a platform to launch his college career.”
Fresh off a 6-5 season in Hafley’s first year as head coach, the Eagles put together an impressive 2021 class ESPN ranked 38th in the nation, the best showing for BC since ESPN started its recruiting rankings in 2006.
