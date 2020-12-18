Freddie Kitchens downplays getting another crack at Cleveland

“We’ve prepared for this throughout the year in training camp and things like that,” Kitchens said Friday. “So it’s just kind of the next game and it just happens that, you know, we had a guy go down this year or this week.”

It just so happens to be the week his Giants (5-8) face the Cleveland Browns (9-4), the team that fired Kitchens after a disastrous first year as coach.

Freddie Kitchens has been ready to take over the play-calling from offensive coordinator Jason Garrett since the New York Giants started this season. The tight-ends coach will get his chance on Sunday night, following Garrett’s Tuesday positive test for COVID-19.

While he is familiar with some of the Browns’ players, Kitchens said Cleveland’s roster has changed a bit.

Kitchens deferred to coach Joe Judge when asked whether he knew whether quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring-ankle) would be replaced this week by backup Colt McCoy. He also sidestepped questions about his play-calling style, questioning whether a reporter was trying to get him to give away the game plan for one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

“I don’t get into self-descriptions of things I do and stuff like that,” Kitchens said. “I kind of just try to do the best I can for the team, for our staff, for our players, and try to the best of my ability to try to put players in position to make plays.”

NBC broadcaster Al Michaels will not work the game in keeping with NBCUniversal’s COVID-19 safety protocols. The network did not say if Michaels had tested positive or had been in contact with someone who had tested positive. Michaels said in a statement he feels fine and has no symptoms.

Mike Tirico will take Michaels’ place in the booth. Tirico was to have called the NFL Network’s Saturday night game between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, but Fox’s Joe Davis will step in.

Injury gives Dwayne Haskins another shot for Washington

Washington coach Ron Rivera ruled out staring quarterback Alex Smith (right calf) and standout rookie running back Antonio Gibson (toe) on Friday and named Dwayne Haskins the starter under center. Smith had hoped to play despite not taking part in full practices this week.

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, will be making his first start since a Week 4 loss to Baltimore. The 2019 first-round pick relieved Smith in Washington’s most recent game against San Francisco.

Rivera benched Haskins after four starts and initially turned to Kyle Allen. After Allen got injured, Smith started an NFL game for the first time since 2018. Washington is 4-1 since Smith took over.

Rookie sensation Justin Herbert offering hope

It has come too late for the Los Angeles Chargers this season, but back-to-back game-winning drives by Justin Herbert could bode well for future seasons.

Herbert's 1-yard keeper in overtime Thursday night gave the Chargers a 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and completed his second bit of late-game heroics in five days. He also led the Bolts into range for a field goal on the final play in last Sunday's 20-17 win over Atlanta.

“It’s very important we close these games out. You see a lot of times when teams finish strong they start fast the following season,” said coach Anthony Lynn, whose Chargers (5-9) have won back-to-back games since being blown out, 45-0, by the Patriots on Dec. 6.

Herbert was 22 of 32 for 314 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. He has seven 300-yard games — which are the most for a rookie QB — and has tied Baker Mayfield's 2018 mark with 27 touchdowns. He also has a league-high nine completions of 50 yards or more.

More COVID-19 issues in Denver

The Denver Broncos canceled their walkthrough after strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow tested positive for the coronavirus. The Broncos have canceled four practices or walkthroughs this year. It’s believed Landow is the second head strength and conditioning coach in the NFL to be infected with the coronavirus. Steve Saunders was reportedly the potential link in the COVID-19 outbreak last month that threw the Baltimore Ravens’ season into upheaval . . . Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott and offensive tackle Bobby Evans will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets due to coronavirus-related concerns. An unnamed Rams player tested positive Thursday, and five players missed practice . . . The Green Bay Packers will welcome about 250 health care employees, first responders, and their families to Lambeau Field for Saturday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The group will join Packers employees and their families at the game. The spectators will continue to follow safety protocols set by the team.

Jaguars hurting for Baltimore visit

Baltimore, in a game the Patriots need them to lose to buoy their barely flickering playoff hopes, could be facing a Jacksonville team without its top four cornerbacks. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone ruled out Sidney Jones because of an Achilles tendon injury and wasn’t sure whether Tre Herndon will be cleared in time after he was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday. Veteran D.J. Hayden and first-round draft pick CJ Henderson are already on season-ending injured reserve . . . Julio Jones’ lingering hamstring injury will keep him from playing in the Atlanta Falcons’ home finale against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (8-5). This will be the fifth game that Jones has missed with the hamstring issue; he is assured of playing the second-fewest games of his 10-year career . . . Matthew Stafford, dealing with thumb and rib injuries and limited in practice Friday, is questionable for Detroit’s game Sunday at Tennessee. Stafford was knocked out of Detroit’s loss to Green Bay last weekend and replaced by Chase Daniel because of the rib problem.