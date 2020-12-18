Kyrie Irving burns sage to cleanse bad spirits before Celtics-Nets exhibition

Fans were not in attendance at TD Garden on Friday night, when the Celtics hosted Irving’s Brooklyn Nets in the arena’s first event since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the world in March, but the All-NBA guard perhaps sensed the negative vibes. At least based on his behavior before the exhibition game began.

Kyrie Irving’s two seasons with the Celtics were underwhelming for all involved — for the player despite a pair of All-Star appearances, for the team which made its deepest playoff run with him on the sidelines, and for the fans who watched it all and have been eager to greet his return to Boston with a chorus befitting such deep frustrations.

Cameras captured Irving waving a handful of burning sage as he walked the perimeter of the floor, at one point crossing to wave it above the first row of seats, before dousing it in a shell — likely abalone — and heading on court. The ritual is known as “smudging,” and is considered a way to cleanse a person or space of bad energy.

While it could simply be more theatrics from Irving, whom Hall of Famer Charles Barkley shredded for his faux intellectualism (among other things) on Thursday, it could also be the star further connecting with his past on the cusp of his 10th NBA season.

Smudging dates to prehistoric times, and is a long-standing Native American tradition. Irving’s mother was born Cynthia Janette White Mountain, half-Sioux through her mother. She was adopted as an infant by a Lutheran minister and renamed Elizabeth Ann Larson.

Mrs. Irving died at 29, when Kyrie was just 4. Not only does he have her name and birthday as tattoos, he famously spent a day with his mother’s Standing Rock Sioux tribe in the summer of 2018, becoming a member (along with his sister) and being given the Lakota name “Little Mountain.”

“It’s really special for me to be here because I lost my mom at a very young age, and I had no idea about the history and how inclusive this group is and what it means to part of the Sioux tribe,” he said. “This is finally meeting my mom’s family in their home. This is family for me now.”

That year, Irving had multiple pairs of shoes designed to salute the Standing Rock Sioux.

Irving left the Celtics on bad terms, going from crowing to season-ticket holders that he planned on resigning with Boston in October 2018 to repeatedly bristling as teammates and media, both publicly and privately, before signing with Brooklyn in July 2019. He missed the Nets’ visit to TD Garden last November with a shoulder injury, missing what former Celtic Paul Pierce declared would’ve been “the loudest boos in league history.”