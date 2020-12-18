Observations after Nets put on quite an exhibition in blowout of Celtics

“I think we all look for these little tidbits of normalcy,” coach Brad Stevens said before the game.

Not much about the Celtics’ preseason game against the Nets felt normal. There were no fans. Coaches wore masks. But it was a game and it was a start.

TD Garden has sat mostly dark and vacant for the last nine months, big crowds and big games silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday night the lights came on and a basketball game was played there for the first time since March.

While the Celtics probably felt good to be playing on their home floor again, there will be no cheery highlight reel about the return. The new-look Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, took the lead less than three minutes into the game and never lost it, as they stormed to a 113-89 victory.

For the Celtics, the most encouraging aspect of this game was that it did not count. These teams will meet again on Christmas, and if the result is similar, there will be more cause for concern.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 19 points on 5-of-17 shooting and Jaylen Brown added 16 points. The Celtics made just 34.8 percent of their shots overall and 17.8 percent of their 3-pointers. Durant had 25 points and Irving added 17 for the Nets.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics are playing just two preseason games, the league minimum, and it’s unclear whether that’s good or bad. Maybe they could use more time to tune up, or maybe they just need real games to show their best.

But what is clear is that the two losses this week were not pretty. Boston has appeared sluggish and disconnected, and has been unable to establish any real rhythm. Kemba Walker’s absence is a significant part of that, but he’s sidelined indefinitely, so sitting back and waiting is not really an option.

Tatum and Brown struggled with their long-range shots this week, but water will find its level there. But the lack of reliable playmakers with Walker out and Gordon Hayward now in Charlotte could be glaring, and the lack of scoring punch when Tatum goes to the bench could be too much to overcome at times. Stevens could have a hard time keeping Tatum’s minutes down.

▪ Celtics fans probably don’t love seeing it against their team, but it’s really good to see Kevin Durant back on an NBA court again. He is one of the league’s all-time talents, and it’s a better place when he is playing. Durant, who missed all of last season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals, appears healthy and ready to reclaim his spot among the game’s elite players. The late start to this season could be a blessing in disguise for him.

Boston rookie Payton Pritchard received a lesson from Durant in the second quarter. He was low and backpedaling as Durant pushed upcourt on a break, and Durant calmly pulled up and drilled a 3-pointer over him with no resistance.

▪ The Nets spent several possessions attacking Pritchard, who might be generously listed at 6 feet 2 inches, with mid-range post-ups. They got several clean looks in these sets but did not connect.

▪ This was not how anyone thought Irving’s first game in Boston since his departure after the 2019 season would look, but everything about this year is weird anyway. Irving, who missed both Nets games in Boston last season due to injury, embraced and chatted with most of his former teammates at midcourt prior to Friday’s game. But it will be factual to one day say that Irving was not booed during his return to Boston.

▪ The Nets have such a wide array of offensive weapons that Caris LeVert, who scored 51 points in a game at TD Garden last March, comes off the bench. The Celtics could, uh, really use someone like that.

▪ Center Daniel Theis returned after missing Tuesday’s game because of back soreness. He started in place of Robert Williams. Tristan Thompson remains sidelined because of a sore hamstring. His status for next week’s opener against the Bucks is in doubt, so Williams could be in line for a substantial role.

His preseason was a microcosm of his career to this point, bursts of athleticism and potential mixed in with bewildering moments.

▪ Rookie Aaron Nesmith had a tough first half. Former Celtic Jeff Green dunked on him, he gave Joe Harris too much space for a pair of 3-pointers, and then he was whistled for an offensive foul when he kicked his leg out trying to draw contact on a 3-pointer.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.