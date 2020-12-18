Notre Dame floats idea of skipping family-free Playoff game

Brian Kelly told reporters Friday that Notre Dame would consider opting out of a potential College Football Playoff game if players’ families are not allowed to attend. “I’m not sure we’ll play in the playoffs if the parents can’t be there,” Kelly said in a video news conference ahead of Notre Dame’s ACC championship game against Clemson on Saturday. “Why would be we play if you can’t have families at the game? If you can’t have families at bowl games, why would you go to a game where your families can’t be part of it? What’s the sense of playing a game in an area of the country where nobody can be part of it?” The Fighting Irish (10-0) are ranked second in the latest playoff rankings, and would be assured of a spot in the four-team national semifinals by beating the Tigers for the second time this season. One of the playoff semifinals this season will be played New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., where a stay-at-home order is in effect because of the coronavirus pandemic and large gatherings including sporting events that are open to fans have been prohibited since March. Kelly said he would be in favor of moving that game out of California. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney agreed, adding, “It makes no sense to me to put a bunch of kids on a plane and fly them all the way to California to play in an empty stadium” . . . Also Friday, Washington announced it will not pursue a bowl bid after a COVID-19 outbreak kept the Huskies (3-1) from playing their final two regular-season games, and Utah will opt out of any potential bowl game, wrapping its season after Saturday’s game against Washington State.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson thanked everyone for their prayers and support in a 25-second video on social media, his first public appearance since collapsing on the court at Florida State nearly a week ago. He remains hospitalized, and could be seen with an IV line still connected to his right arm. Johnson crumpled to the floor coming out of a timeout last Saturday and needed emergency medical assistance. Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been revealed, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer . . . Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19, the 23rd FBS coach to reveal publicly that he tested positive. Iowa’s game this weekend with Michigan already had been postponed because of the lingering effects of the Wolverines’ outbreak . . . Both the Siena men’s basketball team and Seton Hall women’s basketball team have paused activities after positive coronavirus tests . . . Ohio State has tallied hundreds more instances of alleged decades-old sexual misconduct by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss, bringing the total to about 2,200 total instances of fondling and 127 instances of rape, according to its latest campus crime disclosure.

MLB

Terry Francona praises upcoming Cleveland name change

Manager Terry Francona praised the Cleveland Indians for trying to “do the right thing” with a name change that was inevitable, echoing comments he’d made during the season. “I am proud of the fact that we are going to do something that is correct,” Francona said on a Zoom call from his home in Arizona. “Nobody was ever trying to be disrespectful, but that wasn’t a good enough answer anymore.” The two-time World Series winner with the Red Sox missed most the abbreviated 2020 season due to health issues, but said he’s dropped some weight, is feeling better and raring to go. He also said he’s “rooting like crazy” for Curt Schilling, who pitched for him in both Philadelphia and Boston, to get in the Hall of Fame this year . . . Tampa Bay signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a $3 million, one-year contract to fill a void in the rotation with the departure of Charlie Morton. The 29-year old Wacha has a 60-43 record with a 4.01 ERA over eight seasons. After seven years with St. Louis, he went went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA with the New York Mets in 2020 . . . ESPN will open its “Sunday Night Baseball” schedule on April 4 when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox. Boston’s only announced appearance is scheduled for July 18, the finale of a series at the New York Yankees after the 2021 All-Star break.

MISCELLANY

Utah Jazz sale approved

The NBA’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale of the Utah Jazz to a group led by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, ending the 35-year run of Larry and Gail Miller. The deal includes Vivint Arena, the team’s G League affiliate and management of the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. Part of the sales agreement calls for the team to remain in Utah . . . The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany’s team at the world junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Edmonton, Alberta, bubble. The IIHF says the Germans will all remain in quarantine until Thursday. The country is scheduled to open the tournament against Finland on Christmas . . . Top-ranked Jin Young Ko took the lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., putting herself in position to win the season money title in only four events. Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday in chilly and breezy conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim and 2018 winner Lexi Thompson. Rockland’s Megan Khang was in a six-player group three strokes back at 6 under after a 71. Also Friday, the LPGA announced a 34-event schedule for 2021, offering a record $76.45 million in prize money . . . Atlanta United hired Argentina’s Gabriel Heinze as its new manager, the 42-year-old taking over a team that finished 23rd of 26 teams just two years after winning MLS Cup in its second season . . . Defending overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a men’s World Cup super-G in Val Gardena, Italy, for his first podium result of the season, while Corinne Suter of Switzerland won the first women’s World Cup downhill of the season in Val D’Isere, France, though the win was marred by Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer likely rupturing the ligaments in her left knee in a high-speed crash that sent her through the safety fencing.