More than 300 abducted students released in Nigeria, governor says

On Friday, gunmen stormed the Government Science Secondary School in the city of Kankara, in northwestern Nigeria, at around 9:40 p.m., shooting Kalashnikov rifles into the air and rounding up students.

Gov. Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state said that all of the abducted boys, about 344 children total, had been handed over to the government in a neighboring state, and would be taken for medical checks before being reunited with their parents. It was not immediately clear whether any students had been killed, or under what terms their release had been secured.

DAKAR, Senegal — More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys were released on Thursday, six days after they were abducted by armed men, according to the governor of the state where they were kidnapped.

Advertisement

By Tuesday, the leader of the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram had claimed responsibility for the raid in an audio recording, shocking the country and evoking painful memories of the 2014 abduction of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok, which sparked international outcry around the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls.

A Boko Haram-branded video released Thursday showed a boy who said he was from Kankara begging the government to call off the army, dissolve vigilante groups and close schools. “We have been caught by a gang of Abu Shekau,” he said, referring to the head of Boko Haram. “Some of us were killed.”

“You have to send them the money,” he added.

Crowding around him, a dozen smaller boys added their voices. “Help us,” they called out to the camera.

An audio message from a Boko Haram representative was tacked onto the end, implying some sort of collaboration between the kidnappers and the militants.

In a BBC interview recorded before news of the release, Masari said the kidnappers had made contact with the father of one of the boys, demanding that the government send them money.

Advertisement

“We have an idea where they are, but we are trying to make sure there is no collateral damage, that the children are brought back safely,” he said. “So that’s why we are treading carefully and softly.”

After he announced their release, Masari told a Deutsche Welle television reporter that the government had not paid ransom, and that negotiations were with a group of bandits rather than with Boko Haram.

President Muhammadu Buhari won election in 2015 vowing to clamp down on Boko Haram and other militant and bandit groups in northern Nigeria. And he has repeatedly promised to bring home every Chibok student.

The kidnappings share striking similarities. Like the Chibok attack, armed men rushed the boarding school at night, taking hundreds of children, in this case all boys, and moving them to a countryside hideout. They were then split up into groups, according to students interviewed by local media outlets who managed to escape their abductors, making it more difficult for security forces to conduct a rescue operation.

A Kankara resident, Abdulkadir Musbau, said he was out buying noodles for his children’s Saturday breakfast when heavy gunfire erupted. Around him, people started running in all directions, so he sprinted home, passing police and vigilantes on the way.

At first, Musbau said, he thought the attack was coming from local bandits, a term used for armed criminals that operate throughout Nigeria. The previous day, heavily armed men had assaulted a nearby village, killing 12 people, and vigilantes from Kankara had gone after them.

Advertisement

Eventually the gunfire quieted. Musbau exhaled. His neighbors began to come out of their houses. One said a boarding school had been attacked. It took Musbau a moment to realize that it was the school his 12-year-old son, Abdullahi, attended.

When he got to the school at dawn, “I saw his bed, neatly made, and his box and hat on top of it,” he said. “But not him.”

Masari said in the days after the attack that 333 children had been abducted, though some students who escaped told journalists that they counted around 520 students.

And as with the Chibok abduction, the devastated parents of the kidnapped boys had to rely on a government they had grown to distrust to rescue their children, or at least determine where they were being held. They worried that their sons, like the more than 100 Chibok girls still missing, might never come home.

“The government should find a way to settle things with our children’s abductors so that every child is returned safely to his family,” Musbau said before word came of the release.

(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)

Musbau had been delighted when Abdullahi, the eldest of his six children, earned a spot at the secondary school in Kankara. In elementary school, he had finished at the top of his class, and hoped to be a doctor when he got older.

“Abdullahi is an incredibly intelligent child, very obedient and hardworking, and that’s what makes us always proud of him,” Musbau said by phone from Kankara.

Advertisement

When he heard the school had been attacked, Musbau didn’t believe it. He jumped on his motorcycle and rushed to the school, along with dozens of other parents.

“The reality dawned on us that our children were indeed abducted,” he said from the school, which he has barely left since the attack. “Everyone was hysterical. No one thought that the bandits could do this. They have never done such a thing.”

(END OPTIONAL TRIM.)

The attack in Kankara was the third mass kidnapping from a Nigerian school in six years: In 2018 more than 100 girls were kidnapped in the rural community of Dapchi, a town in the northeast, though most of them were returned home after a few days.

The kidnapping was significant both because it occurred outside Boko Haram’s known sphere of influence and also because it took place in the president’s home state, Katsina, just as he had arrived for a weeklong visit. Buhari has so far released only a short statement through a spokesman and has not yet visited Kankara. He also directed that security be tightened around schools.

Katsina’s governor closed all schools in the state, the local news media reported.

Many northern Nigerians voted for Buhari in 2015 thinking that he would use his credentials as a former general and one-time dictator to instill discipline and build peace in Africa’s most populous nation.

But most analysts — and many of the president’s former supporters — acknowledge that Buhari and the chiefs of the country’s armed services have failed, and that their claims to have defeated Boko Haram are empty. These latest attacks, coming on the heels of a countrywide uprising against police violence, insecurity and bad governance, have also exposed the public’s growing discontent with a Nigerian government unable to protect its people.

Advertisement

(STORY CAN END HERE. OPTIONAL MATERIAL FOLLOWS.)

In the northeast, the government has pursued a strategy of building heavily protected garrison towns, leaving the countryside largely at the mercy of the militants. More than 70 farmers were killed there last month, caught between the government and the extremists.

In the northwest, attacks and kidnappings have become increasingly common. Until now, however, they have been blamed on bandits, not terrorists, which Bukarti, the extremist group expert, said underplayed the severity of the situation.

“It’s that possibility of the boys getting indoctrinated, trained and armed to fight that is scary, but also the fact that if the fighters are under pressure, military pressure, they may end up executing the boys,” he said.

A local official said the government was aware of the deteriorating situation around Kankara but had done nothing to resolve it.

“These bandits are very well known, and so are their families,” said the official, who asked for anonymity because he had been instructed not to speak to journalists. “Why were they treated with kid gloves until they became monstrous and difficult to contain?”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.