UN head stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations

BERLIN — The secretary general of the United Nations on Friday stressed that as wealthy nations roll out the coronavirus vaccine for their citizens, the world also needs to ensure it is available for “everyone, everywhere.”

In an address to Germany’s parliament, Antonio Guterres praised the researchers from Germany’s BioNTech who teamed up with US giant Pfizer and beat rivals in the race to put the first thoroughly vetted vaccine on the market.

He said that every German should be “very proud of their achievements.”