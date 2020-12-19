2-alarm fire breaks out in Dorchester

The Boston Fire Department said it responded to a blaze at 757 Gallivan Blvd. at around 11:15 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.

Boston firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in Dorchester late Friday night, resulting in more than $500,000 in damages, officials said.

Just before midnight, the department said the fire had been knocked down, but that companies “hung in there” to stop extension to the attached store. Firefighters reportedly battled flames in frozen conditions, with temperatures at around 24 degrees, and “frozen water everywhere.”

Crews cleared out just before 12:30 a.m., the department said. One firefighter was transported by EMS to a local hospital for a hand injury. Damages were set above $500,000, and the building was turned back over to the owner.

