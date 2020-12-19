2-alarm fire breaks out in Dorchester

Boston firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in Dorchester late Friday night, resulting in more than $500,000 in damages, officials said.
The Boston Fire Department said it responded to a blaze at 757 Gallivan Blvd. at around 11:15 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.
As of 11:15 all companies working on 2nd alarm fire at 757 Gallivan Blvd , Dorchester pic.twitter.com/iRgnO5lSIK— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020
Just before midnight, the department said the fire had been knocked down, but that companies “hung in there” to stop extension to the attached store. Firefighters reportedly battled flames in frozen conditions, with temperatures at around 24 degrees, and “frozen water everywhere.”
Fire knocked down at 757 Gallivan Blvd. Companies are starting to make up. In 24 degree weather & frozen water everywhere, the companies hung in there to stop extension to attached store. pic.twitter.com/uESceaItd4— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020
Crews cleared out just before 12:30 a.m., the department said. One firefighter was transported by EMS to a local hospital for a hand injury. Damages were set above $500,000, and the building was turned back over to the owner.
Last of companies clearing out @ 757 Gallivan Blvd. frozen water lines & fingers & toes but ready for whatever comes. One member transported by @BOSTON_EMS for a hand injury. BFD-FIU investigating cause. Damages est above $500,000. Bldg will be turned by over to owner. pic.twitter.com/NMwEXAzwUl— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2020
