Faith groups rally for racial justice at state leaders’ homes

“The Light the Way to Racial Justice” event held candlelight vigils at 6 p.m. outside the homes of Senate President Karen Spilka in Ashland and House Speaker Robert DeLeo in Winthrop. They sang carols and held signs reading “Justice Now,” as they urged leaders not to remove key provisions of the bill, including standards around use of force and training.

Members of faith groups gathered Saturday evening at the homes of top state legislative leaders and Governor Charlie Baker to urge passage of a police reform bill that protects people of color from racial profiling and sets standards for police accountability.

Later, demonstrators caravanned to Baker’s Swampscott home around 8 p.m.

Wearing face masks and heavy winter gear, about 50 people gathered alongside the crèche outside the First Church in Swampscott, across the street from the governor’s home.

Again, they sang holiday carols, some with lyrics modified to call for racial equity. “Lord, make us instruments of your peace,” the crowd sang into the frigid December air. “Where there is hatred, let your love increase.”

Legislators approved the bill in early December, but Baker returned the bill to them with several amendments, including one that would allow police to use facial recognition technology to solve crimes.

Racial justice advocates object to the use of the technology, saying it unfairly targets people of color. Baker has said the software should be studied to address those concerns. He also said that training programs for police should not be overseen by a civilian commission, but managed by law enforcement officials.

Speakers called on Baker and the Legislature to hear the voices of Black and brown residents who have experienced racial profiling and inequitable treatment.

Some held signs that read, “Racial justice = community voice” and “Keep racial justice in the police reform bill.”

The Rev. Bernadette Hickman-Maynard pastor of Bethel AME Church in Lynn, said the crowd had gathered “to light the way to racial justice.”

“We’re in a season of light ... and we believe that the light of racial justice needs to be shined brighter and can be shined brighter through the passage of the racial justice policing bill,” Hickman-Maynard said in an interview. “For so long, people have fought for some real police accountability to be able to quell the use of force, and the Legislature passed a good bill. ... The governor has put in amendments that do not promote racial justice.”

The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, pastor of New Roots AME Church in Dorchester, told the crowd that while some see cries for racial justice as a new phenomenon, Black Bostonians have been pushing for equity as long as she can remember.

“Now we feel like we’ve almost made traction,” she said. But Baker’s proposed changes weaken the Legislature’s bill, she said.

“The challenge for me is that each and every one of those policies is connected to lives,” White-Hammond said. “It’s connected to people who’ve had experiences they can never forget. Trust that has been broken in communities, that we’re struggling to repair.”

Spokespeople for Spilka, DeLeo, and Baker could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday night.



