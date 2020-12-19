Landscaper pinned by skid-steer loader, seriously injured while removing snow in Chelmsford

A Lowell man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was pinned by a skid-steer loader he was using to remove snow in Chelmsford Saturday morning, Chelmsford Police said in a statement.
The 30-year-old landscaper was removing snow in an alley behind a multi-unit commercial building at 2 Alpine Lane, police said.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the man became pinned between one of the machine’s arms and tires, police said. A worker inside the building heard him yelling for help and called 911.
First responders freed the man and brought him to Lowell General Hospital with assistance from Lowell General Hospital Advanced Life Support Paramedics, according to the statement. He was later airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
Police said the man, who works for Romero’s Landscaping in Chelmsford, was alone at the site when he was pinned by the machine.
Officials were investigating the incident as an accident, police said. OSHA was notified and responded to the scene.
