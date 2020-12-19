Landscaper pinned by skid-steer loader, seriously injured while removing snow in Chelmsford

A Lowell man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was pinned by a skid-steer loader he was using to remove snow in Chelmsford Saturday morning, Chelmsford Police said in a statement.

The 30-year-old landscaper was removing snow in an alley behind a multi-unit commercial building at 2 Alpine Lane, police said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the man became pinned between one of the machine’s arms and tires, police said. A worker inside the building heard him yelling for help and called 911.