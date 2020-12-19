Lowell man flees police, goes into Concord River

Lowell police are searching for a male who entered the Concord River while attempting to evade arrest early Saturday morning.
An officer found the male, who was wanted on charges stemming from an earlier incident, at 2:31 a.m., police said in a statement Saturday night.
The nature of the incident was not disclosed. The victim called police and said that the male had returned, according to the statement.
The male fled on foot and entered the river a short distance away, the statement said. Lowell police, fire and State Police assisted on the search for the male, who had not been located as of Saturday evening.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
