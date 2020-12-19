Man found with life-threatening stab wound in South Boston Friday night

A man was found in South Boston Friday night suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, police said.
Around 10:45 p.m., officers found the victim with an apparent stab wound at the intersection of F Street and West Broadway, according to Boston police spokeswoman Shandralee Pinto.
The victim, whose was not identified, was brought to a local hospital, Pinto said.
No further information was immediately available.
