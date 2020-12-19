New England news in brief

An investigation is underway after a man was found at a South Boston intersection suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, police said Saturday. The man was found around 10:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of F Street and West Broadway, a police spokeswoman said. He was brought to a local hospital. His condition was not known. No further information was available Saturday evening, police said.





CHELMSFORD

Landscaper injured removing snow

A 30-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was pinned by a skid-steer loader he was using to remove snow Saturday morning, police said in a statement. The landscaper was removing snow in an alley behind a multi-unit commercial building at 2 Alpine Lane, police said. Shortly before 9 a.m., the man became pinned between one of the machine’s arms and tires, police said. A worker inside the building heard him yelling for help and called 911. First responders freed the man and brought him to Lowell General Hospital with assistance from Lowell General Hospital Advanced Life Support Paramedics, according to the statement. He was later airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Police said the man, who works for Romero’s Landscaping in Chelmsford, was alone at the site when he was pinned by the machine. Officials were investigating the incident as an accident, police said. OSHA was notified and also responded.





LOWELL

Man flees police, jumps in river

Police were searching Saturday for a man who fled officers and went into the Concord River shortly before 2:30 a.m., the department announced. Police had been looking to arrest the man for an incident earlier in the morning, the statement said. The nature of the incident was not disclosed. The man fled on foot from the officer and " . . . entered the Concord River a short distance away,” the statement said. An extensive search was carried out by police, fire, and the State Police. “The male has not been located,” Lowell police said in a statement released early Saturday evening. The investigation is ongoing, the statement said.

MASHPEE

Man allegedly murdered mother

A 26-year-old man is due to be arraigned early this week on a charge of murder for the death of his mother at her home, the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office announced. Andrew Baily is also charged with strangulation and assault and battery related to the death of Cheryl Crowell, 60. Police responded to 1 Wampanoag Drive at 11:12 a.m. Friday after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance there. Crowell was found unresponsive in a bedroom in the apartment. She was taken to Falmouth Hospital where she died from her injuries, the statement said. At the scene, police found Baily “acting erratically,” and he was arrested, the statement said. The death remains under investigation by the town’s police department and State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office.





MELROSE

Police seek bank robbery suspect

Police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a Santander bank branch on Main Street Saturday morning, police said in a statement. The suspect entered the bank at 492 Main St. around 9 a.m. The man, who police said appeared to be 45 to 50 years old, allegedly passed a note to the teller demanding that money be handed over in a brown paper CVS bag. The man then fled northbound on Main Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. He did not show any weapons and no one was injured. Police said the suspect was white and wore gray pants, a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a knit hat, black glasses with what appeared to be rhinestones on the front of the frames, and a blue surgical-style mask. Anyone with information about the incident should e-mail gforestell@cityofmelrose.org or call the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212.

PORTLAND, MAINE

Local wreaths placed at Arlington

More than 250,000 Maine-made wreaths were placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America. The annual event distributes wreaths at veterans graves across the country to honor their sacrifice. The tradition began when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, ended up with 5,000 extra wreaths that he couldn’t bring to market in 1992. (AP)



