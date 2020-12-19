Police search for man suspected of robbing Melrose bank

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Santander bank in Melrose Saturday morning, Melrose police said in a statement.

The suspect entered the bank at 492 Main St. around 9 a.m., according to the statement. The man, who police said appeared to be 45 to 50 years old, allegedly passed a note to the teller demanding that money be handed over in a brown paper CVS bag.

The man then fled northbound on Main Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. He did not show any weapons and no one was injured.