Ralph K. Winter Jr., a top conservative judicial mind, dies at 85

The cause was esophageal cancer, said his son, Andrew Winter. The judge died at a rehabilitation facility and lived nearby in New Haven.

Ralph K. Winter Jr., a conservative legal scholar whose work as a professor at Yale Law School and later as an appellate court judge changed the shape of campaign finance law and corporate governance, died on Dec. 8 in Guilford, Conn. He was 85.

Judge Ralph K. Winter Jr. donning his judicial robe at the Yale Law School in New Haven, Conn., on Jan. 5, 1982, after being sworn in as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Although he graduated from law school in 1960, Mr. Winter did not take the bar exam until 1973, after one of his former students, John Bolton, asked him to work on a case against Francis R. Valeo, a member of the Federal Election Commission, that was on its way to the Supreme Court. It would be his first-ever legal case, and he won it.

The lawsuit, brought by Sen. James L. Buckley of New York, Sen. Eugene J. McCarthy of Minnesota and several civil liberties organizations, contended that the Federal Election Campaign Act placed unconstitutional limits on free speech, a position Mr. Winter had written about in his book “Watergate and the Law: Political Campaigns and Presidential Power” (1974).

In a landmark decision in 1976, the Supreme Court struck down key parts of the act and set the stage for a steady rollback of campaign finance laws in the decades that followed.

“There wouldn’t be a Citizens United without a Buckley v. Valeo,” Bolton, who later served as President Trump’s national security adviser, said in a phone interview.

Mr. Winter’s academic work ranged broadly, and included labor and antitrust law. But what was perhaps his greatest intellectual contribution came a year after the Buckley decision, when he took on a core tenet of corporate law.

In the early 1970s he had joined two other law school professors, Robert H. Bork and Ward S. Bowman Jr., in forming the East Coast outpost of the law and economics movement, a conservative theory originating at the University of Chicago that applies economic reasoning to legal analysis. Mr. Winter used this framework to address the conventional wisdom that managers were always out to cheat shareholders, and that states were therefore engaged in a “race to the bottom” to loosen regulations and attract more corporate charters, with Delaware the clear winner.

His 1977 article in The Journal of Legal Studies, “State Law, Shareholder Protection and the Theory of the Corporation,” used an analysis of stock market prices to demonstrate the opposite — that companies had an incentive to charter in states that lowered the cost of capital and maximized shareholder value and that, if anything, were engaged in a “race to the top.”

The paper not only changed the way many policymakers viewed corporate governance, but by grounding his argument in empirical data Mr. Winter also helped revolutionize the very nature of academic legal work, said Frank H. Easterbrook, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. He called the paper “the most important piece of legal scholarship on securities” since Ronald Coase’s 1937 article “The Nature of the Firm” — a comparison that, Justice Elena Kagan said in 2017 during an awards ceremony for Mr. Winter, was like calling a play the greatest work since “Hamlet.”

Ralph Karl Winter Jr. was born on July 30, 1935, in Waterbury, Connecticut. His father worked in insurance, and his mother, Muriel (Pullin) Winter, was a homemaker.

He attended the nearby Taft School, a boarding school, as a day student, then went to Yale, just 20 miles away, graduating in 1957. He enrolled immediately in Yale Law School, where he met his future wife, Kathryn Higgins, a New Haven native who worked in the school’s library. She died in 2012.

In addition to his son, he is survived by a granddaughter.

After graduating from law school in 1960, Mr. Winter held a series of prestigious clerkships, first for Judge Caleb M. Wright of the U.S. District Court for Delaware and then for Thurgood Marshall, at the time a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, covering New York, Connecticut and Vermont.

Although Mr. Winter, a libertarian-leaning conservative, differed philosophically from Marshall, the two became close friends. When Mr. Winter joined the 2nd Circuit himself in 1982, nominated by President Ronald Reagan, Marshall, by then a Supreme Court justice, administered the oath of office. In 1993, Mr. Winter gave a eulogy at Marshall’s funeral.

Mr. Winter’s judicial chambers became a reliable pipeline to Supreme Court clerkships, academic posts, and high-level government jobs. Among his best-known clerks were Steven G. Calabresi, a founder of the Federalist Society; Paul G. Mahoney, a former dean of the University of Virginia School of Law; Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host; and George T. Conway III, the Republican lawyer and husband of the former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

“He was one of the conservative judges in the 1980s whom everyone looked to as a shining example of the sort of judges Reagan appointed to the federal bench,” George Conway said in a phone interview.

Chief Justice William Rehnquist was especially impressed with Mr. Winter, and named him to a number of top positions in the judiciary, including chief judge on the Second Circuit, from 1997 to 2000, and chairman of the executive committee of the US Judicial Conference.

But while Mr. Winter was often lumped together ideologically with his good friend Bork — the two could often be found playing pool in the Yale Law School basement — he was much more pragmatic, especially as a judge.

“The one legal philosophy that he impressed in clerks is that you start with the law and facts and reason your way to a result,” Mahoney said. “He thought the worst epithet he could be called was a results-oriented judge.”

In 1987, after Bork’s nomination to the Supreme Court was defeated in the Senate, Mr. Winter was on the short list for the Reagan administration’s next nominee. The White House ended up selecting Anthony Kennedy, which may have been all right with Mr. Winter, several of his former clerks said.

The docket on the Second Circuit, he had told them, was more varied and interesting than the typical intellectual fare laid before the Supreme Court. And he was often loath to leave his familiar confines of New Haven, usually commuting to New York for the day when judicial obligations called.

Indeed, for all his achievements at the top of the legal profession, Mr. Winter was just as comfortable with the quotidian, eating at downtown diners and watching the New York Giants on TV. He ran the clock at his son’s high school hockey games, never letting on to the referees that he was among the country’s leading judicial minds. “Someone once said that Ralph was a truck driver with a 160 IQ,” said Robert J. Giuffra Jr., one of his former clerks, in a phone interview.