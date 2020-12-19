State reports 3,995 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths

The state reported that 81,282 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, while 1,927confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The 3,995 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday bring the total in Massachusetts to 306,928, according to the Department of Public Health. The death toll grew to 11,405.

The state reported almost 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths Saturday, ending a week that saw the first vaccine against the deadly disease rolled out to health care workers, but also signs indicating that a long fight still remains ahead.

This past week, signs of progress against the coronavirus have emerged. On Monday, the first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses arrived in Massachusetts to be administered to health care workers. (There was, however, a reversal of fortune late last week when state officials said they expected a reduction in Massachusetts’ share of additional Pfizer-BioNTech doses.) Another vaccine, developed by Moderna, is anticipated to be ready for use early this week in the state.

The vaccines come as Massachusetts and the rest of the country have been facing a surge in new COVID-19 cases throughout the fall. The country is also in the midst of the holiday season, and health officials and political leaders have for weeks warned that travel and gatherings would help fuel more infections of the deadly disease.

Governor Charlie Baker has implored Massachusetts residents to stay home during the December holidays to help slow the spread of the virus. Cases shot up after many people ignored the public health recommendations to avoid Thanksgiving travel and festivities.

“I’m here today to say that we really can’t have them be the kind of consequential event that Thanksgiving has been here in Massachusetts,” Baker said Tuesday.

But concern over the scope of new infections led a slew of mayors — including Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh — and town officials to roll back their communities’ economic reopenings.

And numbers continue to rise nationwide.

As of Saturday, Johns Hopkins University reported a total of more than 17.5 million cases in the United States since the start of the pandemic. The nation’s death toll was more than 315,000, according to the university.

