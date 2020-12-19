Will the ‘great conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn even be viewable for us in New England?

While this is all occurring up there, if we have cloud cover, we’re not going to see it.

Jupiter and Saturday will be visible to the naked eye in the southwest sky about an hour after sunset on Dec. 21, 2020.

Last evening as the sky was darkening, I took a look at Jupiter and Saturn in the western sky. They have now grown closer together but are still discernible as two separate planets. This beautiful site, something that humans have not been able to observe in around 800 years, medieval times, is going to continue as the planets switch positions and grow further apart after Dec. 21.

Temperatures will continue below average for Saturday. NOAA (Custom credit)

Later Saturday, high clouds will begin to increase as low pressure approaches. It’s really a race between the skies getting dark and the clouds arriving, and it looks to me like the clouds are going to win out. We will see high clouds at first so there’s a chance if you’re in a dark area you’ll be able to see both planets through the clouds around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Skies are forecast to be mostly cloudy just after sunset. WeatherBell (Custom credit)

On Sunday, a rather weak system approaches the area with some scattered rain or snow showers. The snow would be relegated to the colder northern and western areas. This is a very innocuous system but will bring cloudiness which means there’s no way we’re going to see the conjunction Sunday night.

Advertisement

A few rain in snow showers are likely Sunday. NOAA (Custom credit)

On the map below, the value of 100 represents full cloud cover. Nearly all of New England is completely cloudy just after sunset on Dec. 20. This is unfortunate timing for skywatchers.

Clouds are in the forecast for Sunday evening. WeatherBell (Custom credit)

Another small weather system will affect the region on Monday, and I think will keep us cloudy for that night as well. You can start to see where this is going, because the best three nights of the conjunction will be happening above the clouds, and we’ll be stuck with no ability to view it here. All is not lost, however, as I do think it will start to clear out for Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

We should see mainly clear skies by Tuesday evening after sunset allowing for a viewing of the "Great Conjunction" WeatherBell (Custom credit)

While the two planets will not be as close by Tuesday as on the winter solstice, it will still be a great view, provided my forecast works out. The weather actually looks more unsettled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so both of those nights are likely to not provide good viewing either.