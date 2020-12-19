Mass. reports 3,995 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths Saturday

The state’s Department of Public Health reported 3,995 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number in Massachusetts to 306,928. The confirmed death toll grew to 11,405, including 47 newly reported deaths Saturday.

The state reported 81,282 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, while 1,927 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

As of Saturday, 80,214 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus, the state reported. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 10 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,275 people, bringing that total to 319,467.