Mass. reports 3,995 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 47 new deaths Saturday

The state’s Department of Public Health reported 3,995 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number in Massachusetts to 306,928. The confirmed death toll grew to 11,405, including 47 newly reported deaths Saturday.
The state reported 81,282 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, while 1,927 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.
As of Saturday, 80,214 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus, the state reported. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 10 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,275 people, bringing that total to 319,467.
The state also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 6 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.
The state said the rate would be 7.79 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.
The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,799 to 1,836. The lowest that metric has been is 140.
