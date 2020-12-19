Pre-holiday push for virus tests stresses taxed system

“Because of the holidays we are anticipating the spike in testing,” said Sandra Silva, vice president of operations and community support services at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, which offers free walk-up testing six days a week.

Appointment-only testing sites across the state were largely booked on Friday, a sign that suggests many still plan to travel or see friends and family for the holidays, despite warnings from Governor Charlie Baker and health officials. A similar surge just prior to Thanksgiving resulted in long lines for a swab and turnaround times that stretched up to a week.

Appointments for COVID-19 tests have been increasingly harder to come by in recent days, as virus case numbers surge and residents clamor for tests before the holidays.

Advertisement

Demand has increased steadily since the week before Thanksgiving, Silva said, and the health center plans to expand its hours this week.

Many state-run testing locations plan to close for 2½ days around Christmas, which will surely further strain the system at a time when cases are rising. In addition, recent snow and frigid weather have made it harder for providers to administer tests.

As the holidays near, health experts continue to stress that widespread testing, with quick turnaround times, is key to curbing the spread in this crucial phase of the pandemic.

“Aggressive testing is really a cornerstone for control,” said Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University and physician at Boston Medical Center.

Still, testing here, as well as across the country, continues to be an adventure marked by hurdles, inequities, and delays.

Massachusetts is a national leader for the number of tests per capita, but the system is daunting to many. Some sites require appointments, others are walk-up only. Some are for people with symptoms; others accept everyone. Some charge a co-pay; others are free.

Advertisement

The state runs a network of testing sites, while many cities and towns, health care providers, and private companies have launched their own programs.

Health experts and officials have expressed concern about people becoming more lax in safeguarding against the virus. Hamer said the potential for another surge due to holiday gatherings is substantial unless people use extreme caution.

The winter holidays are different than Thanksgiving in a handful of ways, and experts are watching closely, Hamer said.

The extended vacation some people take between Christmas and New Year’s Day could mean that people stay longer in one place. Conversely, it could mean people visit with a series of loved ones. And unlike after Thanksgiving, when some college campuses encouraged students to finish out the semester virtually to avoid a post-holiday surge, most students will have to travel when returning from winter break.

“I think [cases] will depend on how carefully people adhere to the guidance that the state and the CDC have put out in terms of gatherings,” Hamer said.

The combination of rising cases and the holidays has strained many testing sites. In an attempt to manage the surge, the Baker administration earlier this month announced the rollout of five new sites and expanded capacity at several existing locations.

On Friday, many of those sites, operated by a group called Project Beacon, were booked solid until at least Tuesday, with occasional last-minute opportunities here and there.

The demand for swabs has been all too apparent across the state.

Advertisement

A free drive-through site in Manchester-by-the-Sea closed two hours early on Tuesday after hordes of cars backed up Route 127 and claimed all 220 tests by 12:45 p.m., the Gloucester Times reported.

“We’re not meeting the demand, even with what we are doing,” said Gregory T. Federspiel, the town administrator, in an interview Friday with the Globe.

Federspiel said the absence of a national testing strategy has left local officials to manage an unprecedented situation on their own. The town’s new plan is to offer 100 tests per day for five days and require pre-registration. The program will be funded by federal CARES Act stimulus money the town received, he said.

“It just goes back to that lack of a truly federal effort,” Federspiel said. “We are all trying to make this up as we go along, and it could have been better from the get-go, but here we are.”

Federspiel said the town feels obligated to provide testing as a matter of public safety, but at the same time, it does not want to encourage people to attend holiday gatherings.

“It is tricky,” he said. “We wanted really to send a message to folks that this continues to be serious, don’t let your guard down.”

On Friday the state reported 5,632 new cases and 53 more deaths, with a seven-day positivity average of around 6 percent.

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, which offers testing six days per week for anyone, regardless of symptoms, recently switched from walk-up testing to appointments only, after it experienced a crush each morning. A message on its website Friday noted the center was booked and asked people to check back regularly.

Advertisement

Just weeks ago, Lynn Community Health Center reported that demand at its testing site had reached record levels — as had staff members’ responsibilities and exhaustion. In December, the number of daily tests has only climbed higher.

In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, staff tested around 300 to 400 people each day, said marketing and communications director Cindy Steger-Wilson. In the first half of last week, that number approached 500 each day.

Not all sites were overwhelmed last week. After Thanksgiving, Tufts Medical Center moved its Boston testing center to 276 Tremont St. to accommodate more people in a more streamlined manner, spokesman Jeremy Lechan said. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

Last week the center was seeing about 400 people per day, compared to the pre-Thanksgiving rush when they maxed out at 683, he said. Results were coming in two to three days, he said.

The city of Boston’s website also lists sites where testing is available during the week.

Ultimately, disentangling holiday and travel-related cases from general community transmission is going to be difficult for health officials, said Hamer, the infectious disease expert from BU. That makes ramping up testing capacity all the more important — even after the holidays, Hamer said.

”A core part of the control strategy, until the vaccine is really widely distributed, needs to be enhanced testing, and making that available and not onerous,” he said. “Not forcing people to wait hours to get their tests done, having a short turnaround time for test results — all these things are important.”

Advertisement

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz. Dasia Moore can be reached at dasia.moore@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @daijmoore.