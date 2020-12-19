Trump discussed naming campaign lawyer as special counsel

Most of his advisers opposed the idea, two of the people briefed on the discussion said, including Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, who in recent days sought to have the Department of Homeland Security join the campaign’s efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in the election.

It was unclear if Trump will move ahead with such a plan.

President Donald Trump on Friday discussed making Sidney Powell, who as a lawyer for his campaign team unleashed a series of conspiracy theories about a Venezuelan plot to rig U.S. voting machines, a special counsel investigating voter fraud, according to two people briefed on the discussion.

Giuliani joined the discussion by phone, while Powell was at the White House for a meeting that became raucous at times, according to one of the people briefed on what took place. Other administration officials drifted in and out of the meeting, two of the people briefed said, and the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, pushed back on the ideas being proposed.

Powell accused other Trump advisers of being quitters, according to the people briefed.

But the idea that Trump would try to install Powell in a position to investigate the outcome sent shock waves through the president’s circle. She has repeatedly claimed there was widespread fraud, but several lawsuits she filed related to election fraud have been tossed out of court.

Trump has been in contact with Powell in recent days, despite the fact that the campaign last month sought to distance itself from her as she aired wild and baseless claims about Dominion Voting Systems machines, which were used in some states, somehow being connected to a Venezuelan plot to control the election.

Dominion officials have demanded that Powell retract her claims.

Part of the White House meeting Friday night was a discussion about an executive order to take control of voting machines to examine them, according to one of the people briefed.

Giuliani has separately pressed Homeland Security to seize possession of voting machines as part of a push to overturn the results of the election, three people familiar with the discussion said. Giuliani was told the department does not have the authority to do such a thing.