Out of the way, little people — big energy project coming through

Having spent many mornings, at the crack of dawn, standing with the good citizens that make up the Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station, or FRRACS, holding signs of protest on the bridge above the Weymouth compressor plant site, I was glad to see an investigative piece by Boston Globe Spotlight fellow Mike Stanton ( ”Brute lesson in power politics,” Page A1, Dec. 13). Sadly, we are seeing parallel investments in hazardous fossil fuel infrastructure as close as East Boston, another community that will bear the brunt of the hunger for and profits from gas, all the way to Minnesota, where the same company that FRRACS is fighting is building Pipeline 3.

Line 3 is a proposed pipeline expansion to bring nearly a million barrels of tar sands per day from Alberta, Canada, to Superior, Wis. It was proposed in 2014 by Enbridge, a Canadian pipeline company responsible for the largest inland oil spill in US history. Enbridge seeks to build a new pipeline corridor through untouched wetlands and the treaty territory of Anishinaabe peoples, through the Mississippi River headwaters to the shore of Lake Superior.

What do all these three projects have in common? They have been passionately opposed by the people, local politicians, and the laws of this nation.

Local organizations, as Stanton described about the Fore River area, have jumped through legal hoop after legal hoop to bring these projects to a stop. The powers that be remain deaf to these people.

How can it be conscionable to build infrastructure that will carry substances we know are destroying our planet’s climate, poisoning the lands and people in which they flow, and pulling important investment from a necessary and just transition to renewable energy? Who really matters to our regulators and politicians?

Clearly, from Weymouth to East Boston, to Minnesota, “we the people” does not apply.

Judith Black

Marblehead





West Roxbury activists know this struggle, stand with Weymouth protesters

Thank you to Mike Stanton for shedding much-needed light on the federal process that continues to endanger neighborhoods so that gas companies such as Enbridge may profit on their backs. On behalf of all the residents and advocates who for years fought the West Roxbury Lateral pipeline and its accompanying metering and regulating station in the dense residential Grove Street neighborhood, across from the active blasting quarry in West Roxbury, our hearts are with the people of Weymouth. Indeed, many who protested and were arrested while standing against the WRL pipeline have continued the fight alongside the Weymouth residents.

It has made no difference that our two communities — including elected officials representing us, with the exception of Governor Baker — opposed Enbridge’s dangerous high-pressure pipelines and stations. Repeating the line that it’s a federal project and the state has no final say, Baker has stood aside, placed our communities in harm’s way, and baked in the use of fossil fuels for years to come.

Despite the smoke screen of alleviating a short-term so-called need in the winter for additional capacity (what happens to the gas the remaining months of the year?), the economics, as Stanton points out, are based on export to Canada and Europe and not the needs of Massachusetts residents.

When will the voices of the affected communities be heard in the development and siting of utilities?

Rickie Harvey

Ray Porfilio

Cofounders

West Roxbury Saves Energy





Environmental justice is at issue in surrounding communities

Thanks to Mike Stanton for revealing the political machinations in the permitting of Enbridge’s Weymouth compressor. I am deeply disturbed by its siting adjacent to environmental justice communities in Quincy and Braintree, so designated because of race, income, and languages other than English. How did the state Department of Environmental Protection avoid triggering environmental justice law that would have prevented this siting?

The DEP chose not to consider its own data on alarming levels of carcinogens and neurotoxins already burdening the Fore River Basin, and granted Enbridge an air quality permit. Ignoring baseline pollution allows the Commonwealth to continue to place polluting facilities in communities that are already overburdened with pollution and its health consequences.

In this time of COVID-19 and racial reckoning, Governor Baker and his DEP need to end this scientifically absurd and structurally racist practice.

The Rev. Betsy J. Sowers

Weymouth

The writer is active with Fore River Residents Against the Compressor Station and is minister for earth justice at Old Cambridge Baptist Church.





When officials know what they want, public process becomes a sham

The excellent Spotlight article on the fight against the Weymouth compressor not only portrays a potential public health hazard that deserves closer examination, but it also points to a much larger and generalized problem.

Even in our liberal Commonwealth, public process in such matters is often no more than a sham — a cover-your-backside exercise meant to inoculate against future criticism without influencing outcomes of the process. Results are often predetermined. Many public servants view their responsibility as one of shepherding projects and educating the public as to why their fears are misguided, rather than actually listening to and considering the public’s concerns.

This affliction prevails on all levels of our government, from federal to municipal, and has a negative impact on our democracy.

Joseph Levendusky

Watertown





Where was the Globe throughout this fight?

Thanks to the Spotlight Investigative Journalism Fellowship for revealing how federal and state governments beat back residents’ efforts over six years to oppose the Weymouth compressor station (“Brute lesson in power politics”). But the Globe surely has known of these efforts all these years. Unfortunately, and consistent with this paper’s longstanding, vociferous editorial support for new gas pipelines, never once has the Globe editorialized against the compressor station. No word about how the gas it will funnel to and through Weymouth is not needed. No word about the export motives of Enbridge. And no word decrying the huge environmental injustice being wreaked on the nearby communities.

Only now does a Spotlight fellow write in depth about the brutish politics behind this facility. A little late for the Globe, no?

Larry Rosenberg

Cambridge





What now? Is it too late to have an impact?

Bravo to the Globe’s Spotlight fellow for revealing the behind-the-scenes “fix” that allowed the Weymouth compressor station to be built. So now, two questions: First, why didn’t we hear more about this before? Second, what now?

Do we just say, “Well, we’ll do better next time”? Or, now that we understand the pollution, the ignored risks to low-income communities, the evasion of due process by political leaders whose job it is to protect us, perhaps we should just shut it down. It’s not too late to do the right thing.

Susan Donaldson

Cambridge