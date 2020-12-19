The problem with protest

Just in the past few months, protests over the election outcome and coronavirus restrictions have grown increasingly personal. Election officials in at least seven states reported getting death threats simply for doing their jobs. Arizona kept the location of its electors meeting on Monday secret until after the vote. In Michigan, armed protesters mobbed the secretary of state’s home just as she was starting to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with her 4-year-old son. A Republican candidate for governor of Virginia called on President Trump this week to declare martial law to resist his removal from office, even after the Electoral College affirmed President-elect Joseph Biden’s win.

The other day I passed by a bumper sticker for the American Civil Liberties Union. “Dissent is patriotic,” it read. I have never before doubted this sentiment: As a journalist, I revere the First Amendment’s right to free expression. But as with many things I thought I knew for sure — that a boorish, inept president could grow into the job; that you can’t consume too much news; that catching COVID-19 would humble pandemic skeptics — my belief in an expansive right to protest has been sorely tested by these times. The ugliness on social media and the intimidation in the streets , the explosive rage over mask mandates or mail-in voting — do I really want to celebrate that as a healthy sign of “what democracy looks like?”

This is dissent on acid.

Like all constitutional rights, free speech protections aren’t absolute; there are exceptions for libel, obscenity, and incitement. To pass constitutional muster, any restrictions need to be “content-neutral” — applying equally to the Black Lives Matter movement and the Proud Boys. In 1988, for example, the US Supreme Court ruled that antiabortion activists could be barred from picketing the home of an abortion provider because a town ordinance against demonstrations at private homes applied equally to any issue. It’s an important check on the government deciding that my protest march is acceptable but yours can be banned.

A more pressing question today is whether, and when, inflamed speech crosses the line into inciting violence. Of course, actual violence — such as the stabbings at last weekend’s pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. — is illegal and can be prosecuted separately. But to what extent does hateful rhetoric promote the conditions for violence? This is the crux of the dilemma facing the country as it reels through serial crises: how to strike the proper balance between freedom and safety.

The line can be murky. Ruth Bourquin, senior managing attorney for the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in an interview that the Supreme Court has allowed restrictions on free speech when it becomes an “incitement to imminent lawless conduct,” but the speaker has to know that lawless conduct is likely to result. The government can outlaw personal threats of physical violence, but only if they are “true threats,” not hyperbole or said in jest. Cross-burnings can be outlawed, but only if the act was intended to intimidate, not merely as a statement of solidarity or ideology.

To be sure, some recent protest tactics appear to meet even these narrow parameters. Some are precisely intended to intimidate. The expectation of lawless violence is sometimes a draw to both protesters and counterprotesters who come spoiling for a fight. It’s the burden of public safety officers to isolate the provocateurs, because blocking or arresting masses of demonstrators will probably only inflame passions, and we desperately need to de-escalate the hate.

With his many wanton provocations, Trump himself is often the inciter in chief. He feeds on violent spectacle, urging his supporters to rough up protesters at his rallies and stoking tensions into a froth. It’s galling that Trump, who harbors such contempt for the press, could hide behind the First Amendment to defend his own vile rhetoric, but Bourquin cautions against using the agitated mood of the nation as a pretext for curtailing rights. “It creates a risk that you will suppress too much speech if you just say ‘We’re in a fraught time,’ ” she said.

This is more of Trump’s desolating legacy. He has unleashed the hounds of incivility. He has trashed bedrock virtues of truthfulness and decency that make the functioning of a vast, diverse democracy possible. He has confused what it means to be patriotic with cult-like devotion to his own mercurial whims and grievances.

This, not mask mandates, is the dangerous infringement Americans need to resist.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.