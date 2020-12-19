Giants expected to start Colt McCoy in place of injured quarterback Daniel Jones

The Cincinnati Bengals said quarterback Brandon Allen is out for the Monday night game home game against the Steelers. Ryan Finley is expected to get the start. Allen, 0-3 as a starter since rookie Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, hurt his knee late in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t practiced this week. Finley, passed over in favor of Allen when Burrows was injured, is 10 for 19 for 75 yards and two interceptions in 2020. Pittsburgh will have a revamped offensive line Monday night. Rookie left guard Kevin Dotson won’t play after suffering a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s loss to Buffalo after replacing starter Matt Feiler , who was lost for the season in the same game with a pectoral injury. J.C. Hassenauer will likely take over at left guard. Running back James Conner (quadriceps) is questionable. Conner returned last week after missing two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The New York Giants will have Colt McCoy under center Sunday night when they host the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports Saturday. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable on the injury report due to hamstring and ankle injuries. With Jones sidelined with a bad hamstring, McCoy completed 13 of 22 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in a Week 13 win over the Seahawks. McCoy stepped in during a Week 14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals when Jones sprained his ankle.

Saints’ Thomas on IR, out until playoffs

The New Orleans Saints put receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve on Saturday, allowing him to rest up for the playoffs. Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year, has been bothered by an ankle injury since Week 1 and was already ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s home game against Kansas City. Thomas will finish the regular season with 40 catches for 438 yards and no touchdowns, a far cry from 2019 — an NFL-record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine TDs. New Orleans also activated Drew Brees (fractured ribs, punctured lung), clearing the way for him to start against Kansas City, and placed 2019 All-Pro returner Deonte Harris (neck) on injured reserve … The NFL fined Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry at the end of the first quarter of Baltimore’s 47-42 win Monday night.

NHL

Sharks to open season in Arizona

The San Jose Sharks will open training camp and start the regular season in Arizona, a person with knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because details of the plan haven’t been made public. The Sharks’ status is in limbo because Santa Clara (Calif.) County has banned contact sports through at least Jan. 8. The NHL is preparing for a pandemic-altered 56-game regular season beginning Jan. 13 and limited to divisional play while trying to determine if the league’s seven Canadian teams will be allowed to play in their country. If health officials approve the NHL’s plan, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver would compete in a new Canadian Division. If the NHL is not be allowed to play in Canada, the teams would have to relocate to the United States. Should that happen, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said options would include having the teams compete in the same division or divide them among four realigned divisions based on location.

COLLEGES

Balance keys rout for UConn women

Christyn Williams scored 24 points to lead six players in double figures as the third-ranked UConn women’s basketball team (4-0, 3-0 Big East) raced to a 19-0 lead en route to a 106-59 win over visiting Xavier (3-2, 0-1). Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies, who were playing for the fourth time in eight days. Freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 19 points and nine assists. Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook chipped in with 15 points, Aubrey Griffin had 13, and Aaliyah Edwards added 11. Nia Clark had 11 points to lead the Musketeers … For the second day in a row, No. 7 Baylor (7-1) won by 93 points. DiDi Richards scored 14 points as the Bears rolled over McNeese State, 117-24, extending the Bears’ national-best home winning streak to 61 games. Baylor beat Northwestern State, 136-43, on Friday. The 253 points in the two games were 3 points short of Savannah State’s NCAA mark from November 2018 . . . MaCio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points, and No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team beat host Kansas State, 100-69, as the Bears returned from a week-long pause due to COVID-19 concerns. Jared Butler had 14 points and 13 assists for his first career double-double with the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Big 12). Antonio Gordon led the Wildcats (3-5, 1-1) with 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting.

SOCCER

Messi equals Pele’s single-team scoring mark

Lionel Messi scored his 643rd career goal for Barcelona in a 2-2 tie with visiting Valencia in the Spanish league, matching Pelé's total for Santos from 1957-74, record for goals with a single club. Messi is Barcelona’s and the Spanish league’s all-time leading scorer. Pelé congratulated the Argentina forward on social media: “Like you, I know what it’s like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home. “Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel,” Pelé said … Mohamed Salah scored twice off the bench in Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of host Crystal Palace in an English Premier League match in London. Liverpool is 6 points ahead of second-place Tottenham … Two days after being named FIFA’s best male player, Robert Lewandowski scored twice in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen — including the winner in the final seconds of added time — in Germany’s Bundesliga … Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s showdown at French league leader Lille on Sunday with a lingering ankle injury and likely won’t return to the lineup until next month … The CONCACAF Council approved a request by the United States Soccer Federation to award Atlanta a spot in the 16-team CONCACAF Champions League as the current holder of the US Open Cup. The 2020 US Open was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MISCELLANY

Vermont’s Cochran-Siegle second in downhill

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to the top of the overall World Cup standings after winning the classic Saslong downhill for his second victory in two days. After triumphing in Friday’s super-G, the defending overall champion from Norway finished the downhill against a backdrop of the Italian Alps 0.22 seconds ahead of Burlington, Vt., native Ryan Cochran-Siegle in Val Gardena, Italy. The American earned his first career podium finish as he led a strong showing by the US ski team, with Bryce Bennett in fourth, Jared Goldberg in sixth, and Travis Ganong in 14th … A day after finishing runner-up to Corinne Suter in a race on the same hill, Italian Olympic champion Sofia Goggia beat the Swiss World Cup downhill champion by 0.24 seconds in a race at Val d’Isere, France. Goggia had not been on a downhill podium since winning in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in February 2019. American Breezy Johnson, who had her first career podium result on Friday, was 0.27 seconds back for another third-place finish … The NBA fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official during Thursday’s preseason loss to Detroit.