Trey Sermon, Ohio State send a message with record outing in Big Ten title game

Northwestern (6-2) heads into the bowl season with two losses in its last three games and a second runner-up finish to the Buckeyes in three years.

The Buckeyes (6-0) will find out Sunday if they’ve done enough to earn one of four spots in the College Football Playoff. It’s the first time Ohio State has won four consecutive outright conference crowns.

Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns Saturday in Indianapolis, helping No. 3 Ohio State rally for a 22-10 victory over Northwestern for its fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.

It was a struggle for Ohio State. After the Buckeyes settled for a field goal on the game’s first possession, Northwestern running back Cam Porter answered with a 9-yard TD run late in the first quarter. The Buckeyes trailed from that moment until Sermon’s 9-yard run with 2:41 left in the third period.

Sermon used the combination of vision and speed to average 11.4 yards on 29 carries against one of the nation’s top defenses, breaking Eddie George’s single-game school record and the Big Ten championship game mark.

The Buckeyes had trailed for all of 5 minutes, 5 seconds this season — until they fell behind for nearly 32 minutes Saturday.

Quarterback Justin Fields said he couldn’t throw the ball late in the game because of a sprained right thumb. Starting running back Master Teague left in the first half with an undisclosed injury, and star receiver Chris Olave was inactive and didn’t make the trip.

Ohio State added a 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Sermon sealed the win with a 3-yard scoring run with 4:03 to go.

Porter finished with 16 carries and 61 yards. Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey was 24 of 37 with 224 yards but was picked off twice and lost a fumble — all in the second half.

Texas A&M blasts Tennessee, starts CFP campaign

Fifth-ranked Texas A&M closed its case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff by mauling host Tennessee, 34-13.

Then the Aggies started campaigning.

“I haven’t lobbied or said a word up until now,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We lost to the No. 1 team in the country [Alabama], then won seven games in a row. We can play with anybody.

“We play in the best league in ball. Some teams aren’t even playing seven games. They’re supposed to pick the best four.”

Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score to lead the Aggies over the Volunteers (3-7).

Isaiah Spiller ran for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ainias Smith scored once rushing and once receiving.

Texas A&M, ranked third in the nation in third-down conversion percentage (55 percent), didn’t punt in the first half. The Aggies converted on 6 of 7 third-down opportunities. They controlled the ball for more than 21 minutes.

Fisher refused to get caught up in wondering if his team would pass the so-called eye test.

“We play in the best league with the best players,” the coach said. “That’s as much of an eye test as anything. Eight wins in the SEC . . . I’d like to see someone else do that.”

Tennessee has lost seven of its last eight games, ramping up speculation about Jeremy Pruitt’s future as Vols coach.

Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout combined to throw for 189 yards and two touchdowns for the Vols.

Oklahoma rules Big 12 for sixth straight year

Spencer Rattler threw a 45-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims and also ran for a score as No. 12 Oklahoma won its sixth consecutive Big 12 title, holding on to beat No. 8 Iowa State 27-21, in the conference championship game in Arlington, Texas.

That impressive title streak probably won’t be enough to get the Sooners (8-2) back in the College Football Playoff for the fourth year in a row, even when paired with their seven-game winning streak.

Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall ran for two touchdowns for the Cyclones (8-3) in the second half, when Oklahoma punted on its first five drives before Gabe Brkic’s 32-yard field goal with 2:01 left. The Sooners finally clinched the game when Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was under pressure and threw his third interception, a fluttering pass picked off by Tre Brown inside the 10.

Rattle finished 22-of-34 passing for 272 yards and his 25th TD.

Iowa State was playing in a conference championship game for the first time in school history, though fifth-year coach Matt Campbell was incensed at times. Standout defensive back Isheem Young was ejected after a questionable targeting call in the opening minute, and the Cyclones later didn’t get a fourth-down call when trying to draw Oklahoma offside even when two Sooners appeared to jump over the line.

Rattler hit Mims in stride behind two defenders on the opening play of the second quarter to put Oklahoma up, 14-0. That came after a 16-yard catch by Mims to end the first quarter on a pass that first deflected off two defenders. Campbell lost it on the sideline, pointing and screaming, but like his team calmed down and got back in the game.

After Iowa State finally scored with 1:34 left in the first half on Purdy’s 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Charlie Kolar, the Sooners got a 43-yard kickoff return from Brown. That set up a quick four-play drive capped by Rattler’s 9-yard keeper for a 24-7 halftime lead.

Bielema to take over as Illinois coach

Bret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is returning to the Big Ten and his home state to coach Illinois.

The Illini hired Bielema to replace the fired Lovie Smith, hoping he can turn around a program with nine consecutive losing seasons.

Illinois said Bielema, 50, will receive a six-year contract with an annual salary starting at $4.2 million, and begin work immediately. He has spent the last three season as an assistant coach in the NFL, first with the Patriots and then the Giants.

Bielema was 97-58 in 12 years at Wisconsin and Arkansas.

He took over for Barry Alvarez and went 68-24 with the Badgers from 2006 to 2012 before leaving to coach the Razorbacks. He finished with a 29-34 mark at Arkansas and was fired in November 2017.

Bielema was defensive coordinator at Wisconsin when he replaced Alavarez and had immediate success. He became the third coach in NCAA history to win 12 games in his rookie season when Wisconsin went 12-1 in 2006. No other Big Ten coach had won 10 in his first year.

In 2010, the Badgers beat a No. 1 team for the first time since 1981 when they knocked off Ohio State. They won the Big Ten that year, losing to TCU in the Rose Bowl, and won the first two conference championship games— and trip to the Rose Bowl that went with them — in 2011 and 2012 by beating Michigan State and Nebraska. The Badgers lost all three of those high-profile bowl games.

His move to Arkansas was surprising, ultimately unsuccessful and the legal battle over how much contract buyout money he is still owed by the school’s athletic foundation is ongoing.

In July 2018, the Patriots hired Bielema as a consultant to coach Bill Belichick. He became the Patriots’ defensive line coach in the 2019 season. In January, the Giants and new head coach Joe Judge hired Bielema as outside linebackers coach and senior assistant.

USC throws away its last shot

Kedon Slovis and Southern California (5-1) have been clutch in the fourth quarter this season, but too many mistakes Friday night squashed any hopes of the 13th-ranked Trojans claiming their second Pac-12 football title in four years and a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl game. Slovis’s three interceptions top the list of USC gaffes in its 31-24 loss to visiting Oregon (4-2). The sophomore completed 28 of 52 passes for 320 yards with three touchdowns, but had a pair of picks during the first quarter that led to Ducks touchdowns and a 14-0 deficit. The last one was his first fourth-quarter interception in 18 games. “The fact of the matter is we had self-inflicted wounds with turnovers and penalties,” coach Clay Helton said. “To have nine penalties and three interceptions, that can cost you a championship.” . . . Rocky Lombardi, the quarterback who led Michigan State to its two victories, is looking to transfer. He started nine games in four seasons, including victories this season over Michigan and Northwestern, which eventually won the Big Ten West. But Lombardi struggled against Indiana and Ohio State. He left the Ohio State game after a hard tackle and didn’t play against Penn State.