‘SNL’ brings in new Joe Biden, and Mike Pence gets a COVID-19 shot in opening sketch

Those questions were immediately put to rest on Saturday night when cast member Alex Moffat — wearing a boot and all — stepped (and then somersaulted) onto the scene during the show’s opening sketch as Biden, taking his place next to Maya Rudolph’s Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and outgoing vice president Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett.

After it was announced earlier in the day that actor Jim Carrey, who had played President-elect Joe Biden for six episodes on this season of “Saturday Night Live,” would be stepping down from the role , fans speculated who would be taking his place — and whether Carrey would make a final appearance in the Kristen Wiig-hosted episode.

During the sketch, Bennett’s Pence is readied to receive the coronavirus shot during a televised event — much like the real-life Pence did on Friday when he was inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me — the guy who let COVID spread everywhere — get one of the first vaccines,” Bennett said. “Before we begin, I just want to reassure the American people that this vaccine is completely safe and harmless. That’s why President Trump refuses to take it or talk about it.”

Bennett then attempted to pull his pants down multiple times, despite repeated assurances from the doctor, played by Mikey Day, that “it’s not that kind of vaccine.” He received the shot in the arm soon after.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” Bennett said.

“Yep, it’s totally painless,” Day replied.

“No, I meant for the past four years I haven’t felt a thing,” Bennett said. “Just kind of watched the country burn.”

Rudolph as Harris entered the sketch, much to the embarrassment of Pence: “You can’t see my bare forearms like this — eyes off my elbows!” Bennett exclaimed.

Bennett then asked her how she even got “into the White House.”

“I won more votes,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph said that even though Pence lost, he could still come back from this “stronger than ever, like the current president-elect — my man, Joe Biden,” following Bennett making a comment about overturning the election at the behest of Trump.

The show’s new Biden, played by Moffat, entered on cue — with the role change briefly addressed.

“You look different somehow,” Bennett said.

“Yep, I’m like Colonel Sanders,” Moffat said. “Every time you see me, I’m a different guy. This time next year, I’m gonna be Mario Lopez.”

Moffat is now the fourth person this year to play Biden, following the likes of Carrey, Woody Harrelson, and Jason Sudeikis.

“Now, where the vaccines at?” Moffat asked. Bennett inquired whether Biden was scheduled to get the shot on Monday, to which Moffat responded Harris wanted him to “get it over with.”

“Well, I’m worried about you, Joe, especially since you’re already in a cast on day minus 40 in office,” Rudolph said.

Moffat promised the American people that they were going “to have a real leader again.”

“You’re going to have the most diverse Cabinet in the history of American politics,” Moffat said.

“And I will make sure that Joe never specifies what he means by diverse,” Rudolph said. “That is my Christmas present to you.”

Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani made a surprise appearance at the end of the sketch. The president’s personal attorney tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of the month. In the sketch, McKinnon also has a dark liquid dripping down the side of her face — much like Giuliani did in November when speaking about the results of the election.

“I heard they were giving out free meds,” McKinnon said.

“Oh my god, Rudy. Are you OK?” Bennett asked. “Rudy, what is happening with your face?”

“Oh, I think all my bodily fluids are trying to distance themselves from me,” McKinnon said.

When Bennett’s Pence asked the doctor to give Giuliani a shot, Day responded, “For what? Rabies?”

Kenan Thompson as Dr. Ben Carson also joined in on the sketch as well, asking what his job has been these past four years.

“Weren’t you a brain surgeon?” Day asked.

“Well, nobody gonna believe that now,” Thompson said. “Ah, fiddle-damn-diddle.”

Watch the full cold open below:





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.