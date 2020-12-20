‘Suits’ fits the need for a diverting pandemic binge

The original run of “Suits” came and went without me seeing a single episode. But now, having begun watching it at the suggestion of my wife, Carol, I’m finding “Suits” to be the perfect pandemic binge. Chances are you’ve had a similar experience during this weirdest of years, all that extra screen time of life in quarantine leading you to a new discovery or two?

Take “Suits.” Set in a high-powered New York law firm, the series ran on the USA Network from 2011-19, and may now be best-known as the show where Meghan Markle became a TV star before she became a duchess.

The Second Golden Age of TV has abounded in so much, well, gold, that it’s probably inevitable that the less precious metals will sometimes be overlooked.

Granted, I’m only two seasons in, and for all I know “Suits” falls off a cliff in season three, but I’m hooked. “Suits” is slick, stylish fun, the TV equivalent of a good beach read. The plots are twisty, the repartee snappy, the law-office personality conflicts absorbing, the romances tempestuous.

And the cast is an appealing one: Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, whose legal genius enables him to land a job as an associate at the firm even though he didn’t attend law school; Gabriel Macht as law-firm alpha dog and consummate closer Harvey Specter; Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, the tough-minded founder of the firm; Rick Hoffman as socially awkward Louis Litt, who alternates from bad guy to good guy; Sarah Rafferty as ultra-competent legal secretary Donna Paulsen; and Markle as Rachel Zane, a paralegal determined to become a lawyer.

(By the way, the original cast, except for Markle, are slated to reunite on Dec. 27 for a fund-raising event on behalf of the Democratic Party in Georgia.)

Sure, I roll my eyes at the more formulaic aspects of “Suits.” The background action — lawyers toting briefcases down the office hallways or talking with clients in distant offices — is about the least convincing I’ve ever seen. “Suits” fetishizes Harvard to a degree that would make John Harvard himself blush. And almost every scene in the first two seasons seems to conclude with one character or another delivering a parting zinger, then striding triumphantly away.

No, I’m not here to argue that “Suits” belongs in the conversation when the subject turns to television’s Golden Age. But I am here to argue that the satisfactions of a well-made TV series should never be taken for granted.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.